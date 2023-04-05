ANGOLA — Miller Poultry donated 25 cases of chicken smoked sausage and three cases of 40-pound bag thighs to Project Help food pantry Wednesday.
Each case contained eight five lb bags, said Miller Poultry Shipping Manager Lou Fraley.
Miller Poultry Chief Operations Officer Kevin Diehl said they usually donated to Project Help twice a year around Christmas and Easter time. Project Help Executive Director Sheri Frank said that the donated chicken will be given out as part of their Easter dinners for low-income families to take home and cook.
The unprepared Easter dinners that Project Help gives out include chicken thighs and sausage from Miller’s, vegetables, fruits, desserts, bread, and if the families have children, the dinners also include egg coloring kit, eggs, and sweets.
“They get to choose what they want, and we also have little toys that they can choose for their children to put in their Easter baskets,” said Frank.
She said that with the Miller Poultry donation they will be able to accommodate about 150 families on Wednesday alone. In general, the pantry helps around 250 families a month. In comparison to their usual dinner basket, the Easter set is more complete including desserts, said Frank.
She explained the food pantry gets much of the food through Meijer that donates through their Simply Give program, as well as from community monetary donations that enable Project Help to buy food.
Frank said Miller Poultry has been donating to their pantry for about 18 years. That was started by the then Indiana senator who was giving out chicken through the state and in the Angola area part of the donations went through Miller’s.
“When he stopped doing that then Miller’s started doing it locally,” said Frank. “They’ve continued to give to us both financially and with food.”
Frank also invited the community to come and shop at their resale store that offers items from clothing and shoes to household and furniture pieces.
“Everything you can imagine we’ve had in here at one time or another,” said Frank.
She explained that the store where the community could also donate items that they no longer need to help the food pantry to get cash to buy more food for low-income individuals and to pay their operation costs.
The clients who come to the pantry for food also get free vouchers to shop in the resale store. In summer the pantry also opens another area in their garage where their clients can get items completely free, while the resale store is also open to the public.
Resale store is only able to keep 30% to 40% of all the item donations that the pantry receives, and it takes a lot of work to sort them out. Frank added that they discovered that some of their clients were more willing to get the items that were not completely free.
“We found out when we moved here that there were a lot of people who didn’t want it for free, but they couldn’t afford to pay retail, so they started coming here shopping,” said Frank.
She said that even though those clients were sometimes asking her to hold the items, they did not agree to get it for free. She said it was especially true for the elderly people, who did not want to take things for free, but they could use some help.
