ANGOLA — The Steuben County Board of Commissioners on Monday tabled making a decision on adding a third elevator to the new judicial center that’s under construction at the corner of South Martha and East South streets.
If the elevator gets built at a cost of $413,359, it would be completed after the judicial center opens in June 2024.
“Our intention would be that this would be in addition to the existing contract,” said Grant Bucher, project manager with Weigand Construction, the Fort Wayne company managing the project.
The elevator would be exclusively for the use of court staff and other employees with authorized clearance.
“The only people we anticipate using the elevator is the court staff, the judges,” Bucher said.
The need for the third elevator came about because a secure parking lot was added after the $26 million building was designed.
The secure parking lot would force court staff to either park outside of the secure lot and use a public elevator or use another elevator then walk through other office areas to get to the court rooms.
“Since we added the secure parking lot, it became an issue,” said Wil Howard, president of the Commissioners.
“I have a concern,” said Commissioner Ken Shelton, “that we’re going to spend a half million (dollars) to provide an elevator for the staff of three courts.”
“Four courts, possibly,” added Commissioner Andy Laughlin, reflecting that the building will have four court rooms for the possible addition some day of a second superior court.
The third elevator would help with a logistics issue. If court staff were to use the secure parking lot, they would have to use the stairs to access the courtrooms due to their entry point.
Staff could use the front elevator available to the general public by walking around the building and using the front entrance. But there would be difficulty there because there would not be a way to get outside of the secure parking lot on foot.
As Shelton suggested, court staff could use other county parking then use the front entrance to access the main elevator used by the public.
Wil Howard, president of the Board of Commissioners, said a decision on the matter would be coming during their Oct. 2 meeting.
Bucher said he needed an answer on the proposal as soon as possible. Even though the project would not be completed until after the building opened, work on support infrastructure needed for an elevator would have to start this fall.
Heavy metal wheels
Commissioners did approve using $288,049 from its American Rescue Plan Act funds to pay for a new armored vehicle for the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office.
At the insistence of commissioners, Sheriff R.J. Robinson is going to try to seek grant funds to help offset the cost of the vehicle.
The vehicle will be used for strategic response incidents. The Sheriff’s Office has had repurposed military vehicles for this task but they have been retired due to age and effectiveness.
