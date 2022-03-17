ANGOLA — Two Metropolitan School District of Steuben County employees announced their retirement and resignation on Tuesday at the Steuben County School Board meeting.
Ryan Park first grade teacher Christina Minick is set to retire after the 2022 school year. Minick spent 16 years with the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County.
Minick is taking a position with less hours at her church in order to spend more time with her grandchildren. She is excited to continue working with children in her new position.
“MSD is the place that gives you a shot when nobody else will,” said Minick
Along with Minick, Angola Middle School Principal Ryan Bounds announced his resignation from MSD.
Board member Brad Gardner said of Bounds, “Your heart and passion for the kids is so evident.”
Bounds accepted a principal position with Grimmer Middle School in Schererville. The new location was selected by Bounds in order to be closer to his family.
Metropolitan School District of Steuben County School board President Corey Archnold said he never thought he would move back home, but, “family changes everything.”
“Whatever success I have, whatever success I enjoy, will be because of you,” said Bounds to the board, Assistant Superintendent Ann Rice and community members attending the board meeting.
