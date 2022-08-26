Trine University, the city of Angola and Angola Main Street hosted a huge welcome back to Angola event on Thursday night on the Public Square called Trine Fest. It is estimated more than 1,000 Trine students and community members were on hand for the event, which also featured downtown businesses remaining open with extended hours. Two showings at The Brokaw Movie House were packed with students and the mass of humanity was everywhere. Thursday's event was the culmination of a host of different events that have been held in recent days to welcome Trine students back to Angola. It is estimated some 2,650 students will be attending class at the Angola campus this fall, again, a record enrollment for the university. (More photos appear on Page A6.)

