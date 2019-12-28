Vaping, education, jail overcrowding and health care — Indiana lawmakers are expected to tackle a variety of issues when the next General Assembly session convenes in the new year.
One hot topic — teacher pay — isn’t likely to be discussed in this non-budget year, as lawmakers don’t intend to take on measures that would involve new major appropriations.
This year is the Indiana General Assembly’s “short” session, which take place in even-numbered years. Lawmakers’ “long” sessions occurs in odd-numbered years, when they draft and approve two-year budgets to set the spending plan for the state.
Rep. Dave Abbott, R-Rome City, and Sen. Sue Glick, R-LaGrange, expect several policy discussions this year, with tobacco issues rising as one of the main priorities this session.
Abbott’s District 82 represents all of Noble County and small portions of LaGrange, Allen, Whitley and Elkhart counties. Glick’s District 13 covers all of Noble, LaGrange and Steuben counties and the western part of DeKalb County.
Smoking and vaping
While the federal government approved hiking the smoking age to 21 nationally — a move the Indiana Chamber of Commerce and other advocacy groups had been pushing for in Indiana for years — both local lawmakers expect the state to take on other tobacco issues.
“The smoking/vaping is a big issue for us,” Glick said. “A few years ago when we legalized, the vaping it was brought to us as an alternative to smoking. This was a way of weaning people off of cigarettes … instead it’s kind of blown up in our face. No one anticipated the young people would adopt it and run with it.”
Abbott said he is a co-authoring a bill that would make several changes to state tobacco laws.
First, it would update the code to raise the smoking age to 21. Although federal law will change that in 2020, the Indiana Code will need to reflect that as well.
Second, Indiana would follow the example of northern neighbor Michigan and ban flavored vaping liquid. Part of the reason vaping has been so attractive to young people is due to flavored vaping liquid that can make smoking taste like candy or other appetizing flavors.
The bill would also update Indiana’s public no-smoking laws to ban vaping anywhere that smoking is banned and would mandate consistent labeling on vape products to create more consistency in packaging, which would help identify and trace back any issues that may arise with e-liquids.
Abbott expects several lawmakers will file bills with smoking/vaping changes, so several bills may be combined into one to compile the best suite of ideas.
“I think there will be a number of bills, you’ll probably see several. How that gets handed down, I’m not sure how they’ll handle that, you’ll see a big push there,” Abbott said.
Education
Republican leadership at the Statehouse has already indicated they don’t intend to open up the budget in 2020, which means people shouldn’t expect any major changes on issues like teacher pay.
Both lawmakers indicated they’ll be waiting to see the results of a governor’s study committee that is looking at how to address teacher pay.
Glick said the goal for the legislatures isn’t just to dip into savings and approve some one-off bonus for teachers, but instead identify a way to increase compensation long-term that will also be sustainable for the state to fund.
Money school districts get to pay teachers comes from per-student stipends schools get from the state, not from local property tax dollars.
“The idea that you take the budget surplus and pay that out as a one-time measure that doesn’t help anyone. That’s like your Christmas bonus, when it’s spent, it’s gone. We’re looking for some long-term plan,” Glick said. “I think that’s why the governor is saying we’re going to go slow, we’re going to wait until those reports come back from the commission.”
However, a few other education issues may be handled.
Most importantly, lawmakers are expected to pass a “hold harmless” measure regarding last year’s ILEARN standardized test scores. Only about one-third of students passed both English and math sections of the new test, which replaced the oft-maligned ISTEP+ for younger students, so lawmakers will opt not to factor the poor test scores into teacher and school effectiveness ratings.
“I know the ILEARN test they’re going to hold them harmless … addressing the ILEARN scores, which we knew that didn’t get a clear picture on performance,” Abbott said.
Health care costs
Abbott highlighted several measures that state lawmakers may address in an effort to reduce health care costs for Hoosiers.
The first would be an effort to increase transparency among health care providers about pricing for certain procedures. Currently, most people go in for care and get a bill afterward without ever knowing what an office visit, lab test, outpatient procedure, etc. is going to cost.
Abbott said the state would like to have providers set up “cost portals,” where consumers would be able to get price information in order to be more informed about costs or shop around for cheaper services.
A second issue would be regarding “surprise billing,” where a person goes to an in-network provider but ends up seeing an out-of-network physician. Later, when the bill comes, since the provider was out of their insurance network, the bill can be extremely high.
“In an emergency situation, the provider and the out-of-network provider that’s used in a procedure, they would have to settle that billing down and leave the patient out of that,” Abbott said. “We’ve had meetings with the area hospitals and Indiana Hospital Association and I think we’re getting real good cooperation with that.”
A third area would deal with pharmacy benefit managers. Those middleman in the prescription drug industry are supposed to mediate between pharmaceutical companies and health providers to ensure medicine gets to consumers at a low price.
But what’s actually transpired in the industry is that through a system of markups and rebates, prices have actually increased substantially to consumers.
“These PBMs have started to have alliance with the pharmaceuticals, kickbacks, rebates, high margins … these PBMs mark up the price and when it gets down to you, the patient end up paying way more than they should. There is so much to that that needs to be addressed,” Abbott said.
Jail populations
While not as much of an issue in northeast Indiana, jail overcrowding is a problem for many Indiana counties.
But an ancillary problem with more people in the local jail system instead of state prisons means local programs like community corrections also need to continue to grow to meet the needs of offenders.
“If they’re going to stay local we have to have plans to address their issues,” Glick said. “In many of the counties, especially rural areas, we simply didn’t have the programs in place. We began the process but we don’t have the same access to mental health care they might have in Allen County or Elkhart or St. Joe counties”
Glick said the state also wants to encourage use of problem-solving courts like drug court or veterans court and ensure that counties see the value and utilize those alternative, rehabilitative programs.
Individual bills
On top of the big issues the legislature is expected to tackle, both Abbott and Glick are working on a few smaller projects.
Abbott said one of the bills he’s carrying this year is regarding the Honor and Remember flag, better known as the Gold Star flag. The flag honors military personnel who have died in service and their families. Abbott is part of a Gold Star family himself after his youngest son was killed in action overseas in 2007.
While the flag is already an approved memorial flag and can be flown anywhere, the bill would mandate state buildings to fly it during the month of May since that’s when Memorial Day is.
“When I was approached about carrying this I was really extremely honored and humbled to carry this bill,” Abbott said.
Abbott also said he’s working on a bill about changes to tax-increment financing districts, looking for ways to increase transparency as well as a change to make a local school board member a voting member of a redevelopment commission board. Currently school board members are non-voting advisory members only.
Abbott will also carry a bill on a statewide exotic animals ban, banning private ownership of Class 3 carnivorous animals and primates, things like lions, tigers, bears, cheetahs, alligators and large apes — precisely the types of animals that Black Pine Animal Sanctuary in Albion helps rescue. Indiana law has been lax in this area compared to neighboring states, creating problems with people purchasing exotic animals or with unsafe roadside zoos.
The last bill Abbott noted was a measure to designate 911 dispatchers as first responders instead of simply telecommunication personnel. Abbott also wants to ensure that Indiana State Police dispatchers get a future raise, as those dispatchers tend to be paid even less than most city or county operators.
For Glick, who chairs the Senate natural resources committee, she expects to work on some bills regarding Lake and River Enhancement funding, ensuring that more of that money goes back to communities and making it easier for small communities or lake associations to apply for funds.
“We’re receiving those monies and we have some really creative people at the local level who have taken advantage of it. But for some of the smaller communities, they hesitate because the grant programs seem to be kind of intimidating,” Glick said. “We’re trying to help them in any way we can to take advantage of these programs. They are tax dollars and they need to get back to the local level.”
Closer to home, Glick said she’ll be keeping in mind local issues of interest including flooding threats at the West Lakes chain near Rome City as well as a push by the Noble County Parks Board to try to get the Elkhart River a navigable designation, which would allow for more recreation and tourism opportunities.
