ANGOLA — Books and beaches, name a more classic combination.
The Crooked Lake Association added two new book boxes to the lake’s first and second basins on June 5 with the help of JICI Construction. The miniature libraries have brought the total to about 10 on one of Steuben County’s busiest lakes.
Operating off of a give and take system, books sit patiently in the weather proof boxes until lake-goers pick them up and leave another book in its place.
“It’s a perfect addition to the beach too because people who just want to sit there and hang out at the beach, sit in the sun, you can now take a book,” said Kelly Bailey, a board member of the Crooked Lake Association and owner of SUP 101 Lakes and the Crooked Shack.
Bailey’s mother helped to get the book box on first basin started, located directly in front of the Crooked Shack and the public beach, by adding the addition’s reading material. Once Bailey visited the second book box on second basin, she noticed that books had already been placed inside by lake-goers.
“People are now using it and it’s only been up since (June 5),” Bailey said.
When scouting out a location for the second book box, Bailey used Facebook to gauge community interest. After receiving replies from five or six neighbors, she then accounted for each home’s proximity to the miniature libraries that already existed. Eventually, Bailey found the perfect location just off of Shady Side Road.
Although this is one of the first projects of its kind for the duo, the partnership between JICI Construction and the Crooked Lake Association is far from new. The annual Freedom 5, held on the Fourth of July, is the lake’s biggest fundraiser and JICI Construction has been a consistent sponsor of the race.
For the company, the book boxes were viewed as another opportunity to give back to the community.
“We really enjoy doing these types of projects and, to me, making these book boxes, you know, is great. It’s going to benefit kids and adults having the ability to just kind of have this little localized library. We were excited to just be asked really and just to be able to be a part of it,” said Ian Garner, Director of Business Development for JICI Construction.
When Bailey initially contacted Garner about the project, she was asking for the company’s interest in building one book box. After discussing it with the team at JICI Construction, Garner informed Bailey that they wanted to make two for Crooked Lake.
“A lot of the lakers sometimes don’t go into town because you’re here for the weekend,” Bailey said. “When you walk around the lake, you see them. Sometimes you have books you don’t want in your house, you can get rid of them and then you look through (the boxes) and there’s books that you might want to read.”
JICI Construction approached the design and build of the localized libraries just like any other project. Each box has siding, a shingle roof and a metal post. The metal base was a key and intentional feature of the design.
“We designed the stands, instead of putting a post on them that’d get buried in the ground, we actually (fabricated) some metal stands so they can actually become portable and be moved around to different parts of the lake. So if they notice, ‘hey there’s a really strong interest for this book box to be in a different place,’ then they can move it,” Garner said.
While residents of Crooked Lake will surely enjoy the miniature libraries, Bailey also sees the project as a way to expand the community.
“I think anytime we do anything that has something to do with sports or education or anything like that, it draws the people that interact in an athletic or educational way,” Bailey said.
For JICI Construction, it’s about contributing to the community’s overall experiences and way of life.
“We’re all about the community,” Garner said. “We appreciate the opportunities and we’re glad to be part of the community.”
See the newest book boxes now or during Crooked Lake’s Freedom 5 on the Fourth of July.
