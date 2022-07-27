ANGOLA — Members of the Economic Development Commission gathered at City Hall on Wednesday morning for an election of officers.
In attendance were board members John Mueller, Jennifer Sharkey, Dan Caruso and Lisa Caudill. Planning Assistant Retha Hicks, and Economic Development and Planning Director Jennifer Barclay were also present.
The commission discussed and voted on the appointment of three positions: president, vice president and secretary. Prior to selecting the board members to fill the roles, Caudill requested to be excused from the commission going forward.
“I agreed to come today because of a quorum. This is just not my wheelhouse. I served on this committee many years ago requested by a fellow businessperson,” Caudill said. “I think it would be better served by someone who is more into that component (economic development) of our community.”
With respect to the decision made by Caudill, board members refrained from motioning her into an elected position. Caudill agreed to return as needed to revisit the West Commons apartment complex proposal as it relates to the Economic Development Commission.
Although the commission needs to have five members, only three are currently serving actively on the board. The fourth spot had previously belonged to Caudill and the fifth member will be a mayoral appointment.
The remaining three board members all took one of the three roles. Sharkey was nominated for president, Mueller as vice president and Caruso as secretary. The slate was approved.
Board members began their roles following the vote and for the duration of Wednesday’s meeting.
