FREMONT — This weekend will see the return of musical productions at Fremont Middle School, as students welcome the community to the first show the school has put on since before the coronavirus pandemic arrived last spring.
The musical that will be performed, “Into the Woods Jr.,” intertwines the plot of several Brothers Grimm fairy tales, with the main characters journeying through the woods to find their happy ever after.
There will be three showings, the first at 7 p.m. Friday, and two on Saturday, at 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. in the Fremont High School auditorium.
In order to ensure the safety of spectators, attendance will be capped at half of the auditorium’s capacity, and rows of seating spaced out to allow for social distancing. Parent volunteers will be on hand to assist with seating attendees.
Prepping for this weekend’s production has not been an easy feat, says Candace Miller, a music teacher at Fremont Middle School and the director of this weekend’s theatrical performance.
“Singing through masks is quite challenging,” she said. “I can’t really see their facial expressions, but the kids seem to be having fun with it.”
When the middle school puts on a spring production, the kids typically know their parts before Christmas break, Miller said. That gives them about 50 practice and rehearsal days.
But this year, because the school wasn’t able to plan that far ahead given the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic, the musical wasn’t given the go ahead until January. Today is a full dress rehearsal day, but it will also only be the 23rd time the cast has gotten to practice.
The number of weather days the school had this winter plus some students having to quarantine has upped the difficulty level even further.
“It’s been a really challenging and exhausting process,” Miller said, adding that a number of casting changes also had to be made, sometimes on very short notice.
Despite the hardship, Miller says she and the students are ready to put on the show, which she believes will highlight the talents of many cast members.
“There are so many small lead parts in this musical and so many of the kids have been able to shine through,” she said. “I hope they have fun and if they make mistakes just relax and keep going. That’s been something we’ve been working on.”
Tickets for the musical are $7 each, with free admission for kids three and under. A limited quantity of tickets may be available for purchase at the door, but those looking to reserve tickets should contact Danielle Peet (dpeet79@gmail.com).
