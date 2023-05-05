ANGOLA — When officers with the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shootout in Kendallville on April 12, they weren’t able to get as close to the scene as officers from other departments.
That’s because they were lacking some important equipment, up-to-date ballistic shields.
Without usable equipment that would provide officers protection against bullets being fired from rifles, it was not as safe as it could be for the Steuben officers.
“Kendallville was our light bulb for our review of our ballistics equipment,” Robinson said.
There were some ballistics shields on hand, but they were at least 20 years old and not considered ideal for the situation.
“Things have changed, technology, crime, they way crimes are committed,” Robinson said.
On April 12 in Kendallville, a huge police response was brought in when a man started shooting at police from the balcony of a second-story apartment. After a 10 1/2-hour standoff, police were able to take the shooter into custody, but he died shortly after of injuries sustained in the confrontation.
Consequently, Robinson informed the Steuben County Board of Commissioners on Monday that he was going to use department equipment funds and proceeds from a golf outing to purchase two ballistics shields at a cost of $21,000 total.
“You can’t put a price on a life,” Robinson said.
On Wednesday, the sheriff got a reminder of the need for the equipment.
Police were called to a rural LaGrange County residence about a mile west of the Prairie Heights Community Schools campus after receiving a report of a domestic dispute at a home.
Many of the same officers involved in the Kendallville incident were on the scene Wednesday, including the strategic response team from Steuben County. Robinson was stationed in the command vehicle during that incident.
LaGrange County Sheriff Tracy Harker said he decided to move slowly and carefully because of the Kendallville incident.
Harker believed the suspect, Joshua A. Wilson, 47, managed to slip away undetected under the cover of darkness about the time police arrived. Police were on the scene for about 8 hours.
Robinson said Wednesday’s incident served as yet another reminder for the need for the equipment.
Meanwhile, Robinson is looking at purchasing new chairs for the dispatchers in the 911 call center that’s located in the Steuben County Annex, next to the Jail.
Robinson has floated to Commissioners the idea of leasing chairs at a cost of $400 a year. If he were to purchase chairs, they are $2,000 apiece.
“I see the amount of usefulness for this program,” Robinson said.
The chairs have to be leased for a period of 3 years. There were questions about the program, like whether the chairs had to be purchased at the end of the lease.
One of the benefits Robinson pointed out was the service that came with the chairs. If anything goes wrong during the lease period the chairs are repaired.
Because of the fact that the chairs are used almost nonstop everyday, it takes a special chair to accommodate the dispatchers in 911.
