INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana troopers are joining other troopers along the nation’s interstate corridors to deter impaired driving during the Labor Day weekend.

The border-to-border enforcement effort is taking place as a part of the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement campaign. The overtime patrols are funded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) through the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute (ICJI).

