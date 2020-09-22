INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources has announced 22 Lake and River Enhancement fund grants to benefit 22 lake and stream projects in Indiana.
Of the DNR grants totaling $1.1 million, four aim to improve water bodies in the four-county area.
The grants were announced by DNR Director Dan Bortner through the DNR’s Division of Fish & Wildlife.
The grants will fund projects on three lakes and 19 rivers and streams in 18 counties. Projects will be completed within a two-year timeframe.
The projects in the four-county area include:
• Cedar Creek, DeKalb County, $50,000 for stream design.
• Fawn River, Steuben County, $20,000 for watershed land treatment.
• Pigeon Creek, Steuben County, $25,000 for watershed land treatment.
• Skinner Lake, $32,000 for a lake diagnostic study.
The majority of the projects address sediment and nutrient inputs into lakes and streams to improve Indiana water quality. Reduction of non-point pollution into Indiana waters helps to ensure continued viability for fish and wildlife as well as recreation opportunities.
Many projects also include habitat improvement components that benefit fish and wildlife populations. The most striking habitat improvements include streambank stabilization projects in multiple counties and low-head dam removals on Silver Creek in Clark County and Sugar Creek in Montgomery County.
Streambank stabilization projects often include the use of woody debris and native plantings that improve water quality, reduce erosion and provide fish and wildlife habitat. Dam removals reclaim stream habitat, benefit fish and freshwater mussel populations and make streams safer for recreational users.
“The LARE program continues to invest boater-generated revenue into conservation efforts to protect and enhance Indiana’s lakes and streams” said Amanda Wuestefeld, director of DNR Division of Fish & Wildlife. “We also can’t forget the local sponsors who will also invest in these projects to make our waters healthier, which will benefit fish and wildlife species.”
Local sponsors apply for LARE assistance and commit to sharing at least 20% of the total project cost. LARE grants are funded through the LARE fee paid by boat owners annually when they register their boats with the Bureau of Motor Vehicles.
The entire list of projects by water body, county, project type and grant award can be found at wildlife.IN.gov/3304.htm. Learn more about LARE at lare.dnr.IN.gov.
