ANGOLA — The Angola Garden Club prepares to resume its activities in April to start planning for their Spring Fling that they are going to hold in May and their flower planting on the mound in downtown Angola for the summer for 2023.
The Spring Fling will be hosted by the Angola Garden Club in May.
At that time garden clubs from Garrett and Hamilton will come to meet in Angola over tea and will host a guest a speaker.
This year the speaker for the event will be John Brittenham, who will be speaking on butterflies. The club is also preparing to welcome the Angola Mayor for the event. Brittenham works with Blue Heron Ministries, which provides habitat restoration services.
“We always have the Spring Fling, one of the garden clubs has it, and it’s our turn to have it in May,” said Violet Ritter, president of Angola Garden Club Violet Ritter.
On Monday, May 22, the Garden Club will start planting flowers on the mound. Ritter said they are going to plant marigolds and dusty miller on the mound, and the flowers of four different colors around the downtown quads.
“There will be four different colors out on the corners,” said Ritter.
The marigolds will be a mixture of yellow, brown, and orange, and the flowers on the quads will be of coral, pink, white, and red colors. One type of the flowers that will be planted on the quads is Sunpatiens, said Ritter.
She added that the club gets the flower flats from Lawnscape Garden Store in the area, and they also get donations from Meijer to order more flower flats.
Ritter said that they used to do one color of flowers in downtown, but they finally decided that they needed to have some variety.
