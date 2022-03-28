ANGOLA — April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, and Trine University will once again host its annual Take Back the Night rally and march to inform and educate the community about sexual assault, with the ultimate goal of prevention.
The event will take place beginning at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, in the MTI Center, and will culminate in a march down Thunder Drive.
Kimberlee Giles, Miss Indiana United States 2018 and the reigning Mrs. Northeast with American Royal Beauties, will be the keynote speaker for the event.
Giles, who suffered physical and sexual abuse from her mother's now ex-husband from ages 11-15, began sharing her own story as a survivor when she won the 2018 title and launched Project 4:13, her platform for sexual assault and abuse awareness. She has continued her advocacy through interviews and is now part of the speakers bureau for the Rape Abuse and Incest National Network (RAINN).
She recently began volunteering with the St. Joe County Family Justice Center as an operator for the S-O-S Crisis Line, a 24-hour resource for victims of sexual assault, domestic violence and stalking.
Giles said that in addition to her own story, she will share resources and tips with students.
"I hope they come away with the fact that it's not something taboo to talk about. I want them to know their feelings can be heard," she said. "I want them to feel strong enough to speak up for other people, whether it's happening to them or not."
The mission of Take Back the Night is to raise community awareness about sexual harassment and assault, which impacts more than 80% of women and more than 40% of men, according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center. The event also supports survivors of physical, sexual or emotional assault.
The first Take Back the Night was held in 1977 in England, and was a women-only protest against the violence and fear women encountered while walking alone at night. The movement spread from England to San Francisco in 1978, and from there has grown across the country, particularly among college campuses.
Take Back the Night is sponsored by the Trine Office of Student Services and several Trine student organizations and sports teams.
For more information, contact Megan Cook, director of counseling services, at 260.665.4172 or cookm@trine.edu.
