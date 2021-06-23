HOWE — Two drivers were injured Tuesday around 5:30 p.m. in a crash on the Indiana Toll Road at the 120 mile marker northwest of Howe, with one being life flighted to Parkview Regional Medical Center.
Arriving on scene troopers with the Indiana State Police found three commercial vehicles piled up and blocking both westbound lanes of travel.
Robert Klimek, 69, of Johnstown, Pennsylvania was trapped in his vehicle, a 2020 Peterbilt semi-tractor which was pulling a loaded car hauler trailer and had to be extricated by responders. He was then flown from the scene by Samaritan Helicopter. The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.
Also injured was Mohammad Rahim Azami, 33, Lakewood, Ohio. He was driving a 2015 Volvo semi-tractor and trailer. His injuries were minor according to a media release from the Indiana State Police. He was taken to Parkview LaGrange Hospital where he was treated and released.
The third driver, Jason Nine, 49, Lakeville, was not injured. He was driving a 2005 Kenworth dump truck.
Senior Trooper Anthony Canul’s preliminary investigation found that at the time of the crash both westbound lanes of travel were backed up and stopped due to road construction two miles ahead, at the 118 mile marker.
For an unknown reason, Klimek failed to recognize the stopped traffic ahead of him and crashed into the rear of Azami’s truck. This initial impact caused the Volvo to then crash into the rear end of Nine’s dump truck.
Due to the nature of the collision, a cooperative effort between the Howe and Shipshewana Fire Departments and Grates wrecker service was required to separate the heavily damaged vehicles in order to extract Klimek from the cab of his truck.
The westbound lanes of I-80/90 were shut down for nearly four and a half hours while crews worked to clear the vehicles and crash debris from the roadway.
Canul was assisted by Troopers Brandon Johnson and Garrett Tharp with the Indiana State Police Toll Road Post, Shipshewana and Howe fire departments, Parkview EMS, Parkview Samaritan, Indiana Toll Road maintenance and Grates Towing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.