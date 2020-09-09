Four people arrested on Tuesday
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested on Tuesday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Jeremiah L. Bates, 28, of the 400 block of South Shoup Street, arrested on a felony warrant alleging contempt of court.
• Donielle L. Leach, 48, of the 1000 block of East LaGrange Avenue, Indianapolis, arrested on a warrant alleging felony contempt of court.
• Amanda H. Mortise, 35, of the 4000 block of West C.R. 135S, arrested on a warrant alleging failure to appear.
• Adam J. Schueler, 42, of the 100 block of Sixth Street, Fremont, arrested on a warrant alleging felony strangulation and misdemeanor domestic battery.
