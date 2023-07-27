The Board of Zoning Appeal approved a new sign at Hendry Park Elementary. A large upgrade from the original manual system, the digital sign allows the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County program messages and set schedules for lighting and dimming the sign. The digital sign will sit within the same area as the original sign. Hendry Park becomes the third MSD school to add a digital greeting sign, Angola Middle School and Carlin Park Elementary also have digital signage.