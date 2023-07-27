ANGOLA — Hendry Park Elementary is getting a new sign. Members on the Board of Zoning Appeals voted 4-0 in favor of a development standard variance request during their Monday meeting.
The sign will now be digital and have the ability to program any desired messaging or graphics, a large upgrade from the originally manual messaging sign. Hendry Park will become the third school in the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County to have a digital sign, after Angola Middle School and Carlin Park Elementary.
Diana Chambers, owner of Commercial Signs, was present to answer any questions from the Board. She clarified that her company was simply the installers and did not build the new sign. Chambers added that MSD will have full control of programming the sign and changing its dimming and brightening schedule throughout the year.
Board member Susan Ralston was the first to ask a question, inquiring about the new signs location. Chambers responded that the sign should go in the same spot as the original manual sign, but they had been running into difficulties.
The sign measures in at six feet tall and six foot nine inches wide, a nearby tree might be an issue when it comes to installing the technology. If the location varies from the original, there will only be about a five foot difference in placement.
Even with the adjustment, Chambers expressed that the sign would remain well within the required 10 foot setback area.
Hendry Park is zoned IS: Industrial and is surrounded by traditional and medium residential properties. Also within the area is Cameron Memorial Hospital and the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office.
Without any further questions from the Board, the floor opened for public comment. Patrick McGinnis took to the stand to offer concerns regarding the new sign’s illumination schedule and overall brightness. McGinnis’s property is across the street from the school.
Board member Howard McKeever was first to respond. McKeever ran the meeting during the Hendry Park discussion as Chairman Brant Moore recused himself from the conversation.
“They have to be dimmed by a certain time,” McKeever said.
Chambers also explained that Commercial Signs installed the digital sign at Carlin Park. She provided that it’s not uncommon for those in highly residential areas to even turn off the signs at night.
During daylight hours, the sign is allowed to produce a maximum light of 4,500 nit and at night the limit drops to 500 nit.
McGinnis had no further comment. There were no representatives of MSD present at Monday’s meeting and a timeline for installation was not given.
Also on the Board’s agenda was a land use variance from the YMCA of Steuben County to request relief from institutional district development standards to permit a sports complex. The petition was submitted in order for Sheets Family Park to include pickleball courts. The request was passed 5-0.
Lastly, the group heard from David Piatek, owner of Piatek Business Enterprise, regarding an administrative appeal. Piatek made various unpermitted improvements to the property since early 2022. The primary violation the owner looked to appeal was the gravel parking surface.
Gravel is not a permitted parking surface for the property. After much deliberation, the Board voted 3-2 in favor of Piatek’s appeal.
The next Board of Zoning Appeals meeting is scheduled for Aug. 28.
