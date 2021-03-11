ANGOLA — The Steuben County Community Foundation has received two, $100,000 grants through the Lilly Endowment through the same initiative, the Foundation announced Thursday.
Steuben County Community Foundation has received a Community Leadership Grant of $100,000 as part of the seventh phase of Lilly Endowment Inc.’s Giving Indiana Funds for Tomorrow initiative. With the grant, the community foundation will establish a strategy of building a collaborative network of people and organizations who are equipped to solve community issues through collective action.
“SCCF is grateful for the opportunity this grant has given our board to evaluate our role in supporting the people and organizations who make things happen in Steuben County,” said Jennifer Danic, president and CEO of Steuben County Community Foundation.
In addition, the Foundation received another Lilly grant through the GIFT VII program. This unrestricted grant can be used for any charitable purposes the community foundation chooses.
As part of this GIFT VII grant opportunity, each community foundation that achieved 100 percent board member giving during the period from Jan. 1, 2019, through June 30, 2020, was eligible to receive an unrestricted grant of $100,000 per county served. This grant is in recognition of the important role that the community foundation’s board of directors plays both in leading the foundation and serving communities across Steuben County.
“SCCF is excited to build upon our previous work of supporting big ideas and community solutions. This grant allows us to create a permanent fund dedicated to building networks of people and organizations who can solve tomorrow’s problems,” Danic said.
Steuben County Community Foundation was one of 84 foundations in Indiana receiving grants through this round. Lilly Endowment created GIFT in 1990 to help local communities in Indiana develop the philanthropic capacity to identify local needs and challenges. It launched GIFT VII in 2018 and made available a total of $125 million to help foundations strengthen their leadership capacities in the towns, cities and counties they serve. Lilly Endowment expects to make additional GIFT VII grants in the coming months.
As part of GIFT VII, Steuben County Community Foundation was awarded a planning grant of $50,000 in 2019 to convene local stakeholders to identify, prioritize and assess opportunities and challenges in Steuben County. In March 2020, Steuben County Community Foundation was invited to apply for a GIFT VII Community Leadership Grant to implement strategies and activities identified during the planning period.
Using the planning grant funds, Steuben County Community Foundation reviewed its primary existing community leadership program, a supporting organization called the Steuben County Fiber Network. Conversations with local community leaders led to the understanding that a sale of the assets would provide benefit for the community through expanded access to broadband as well as freeing up community foundation resources for grantmaking. Additionally, Steuben County Community Foundation sought perspectives from nonprofit leaders and learned how they are responding to current community needs.
The board of directors has now moved on to implementing some of the activities we identified during the planning grant phase. SCCF engaged with a consultant from Aly Sterling Philanthropy to conduct interviews with community leaders about the role and opportunities the community foundation has in Steuben County.
The results will lay the groundwork for incorporating collaboration and network building as a core piece of SCCF’s next strategic plan. Additionally, Steuben County Community Foundation intends to continue convening community leaders to develop a community-based action plan. The overall goal is to strengthen partnerships and promote network building to equip people and organizations to solve problems together.
“The Steuben County Community Foundation is focused on long-term relationship building. We don’t know what the future needs of our county look like yet, but this grant enables us to build long-lasting relationships and stay agile so we can meet them down the road,” shared Danic.
Steuben County Community Foundation has received a $100,000 grant as part of the seventh phase of Lilly Endowment Inc.’s Giving Indiana Funds for Tomorrow (GIFT VII) community foundation initiative. This unrestricted grant can be used for any charitable purposes the community foundation chooses.
As part of this GIFT VII grant opportunity, each community foundation that achieved 100 percent board member giving during the period from January 1, 2019, through June 30, 2020, was eligible to receive an unrestricted grant of $100,000 per county served. This grant is in recognition of the important role that the community foundation’s board of directors plays both in leading the foundation and serving communities across Steuben County.
“SCCF is excited to build upon our previous work of supporting big ideas and community solutions. This grant allows us to create a permanent fund dedicated to building networks of people and organizations who can solve tomorrow’s problems,” said Jennifer Danic, President and CEO of Steuben County Community Foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.