ANGOLA — It’s the season of giving, and many have chosen to give to the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County this year.
The school board accepted $17,000 in donations at Tuesday night’s meeting that will go toward underfunded programs and purchasing winter clothing items for younger students.
“It is a great opportunity when you have a community who pulls around to do what’s best for kids and give a little extra during these holiday months,” said Superintendent Matt Widenhoefer.
Mike Connell and Cardinal IG donated $5,000 to the district in order to meet the needs of students who may be lacking warm winter clothes.
“We spent some time kind of looking at what our little ones need,” Widenhoefer said. “What you will learn really quick is high school kids don’t wear coats anyways. They like shorts and t-shirts when it’s below zero, but we do have some need with our little kids. So we were very excited to have that conversation.”
Dry Dock Marine Center and the Archbold family, including Board of Trustees President Cory Archbold, donated $12,000, which will go toward supporting underfunded programs in the elementary, middle and high schools.
One of the company’s vendors, Barletta Pontoon Boats, offered to donate to a charity of the Archbold's choice, so long as they would agree to match the amount.
“Between my father, brother and I, we decided on three different charities to share the money with, and you can guess which one I choose,” Archbold said. “We’re just ecstatic to be able to do that.”
The other two organizations to receive donations were the Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County and the marine mechanics program at the Impact Institute in Kendallville.
Dry Dock partnered with the Bill and Kristin Fenech Foundation on behalf of Barletta Pontoon Boats, a premier pontoon boat manufacturer, to promote charitable giving across the country in local communities. The campaign announcement was made during the Model Year 2022 Barletta Pontoon Boat dealer meeting in August 2021, as part of the recent acquisition of Barletta by Winnebago Industries. While the campaign was announced contingent upon the closing of the acquisition, it was not a part of the acquisition agreement. The campaign was solely funded by the Bill & Kristin Fenech Foundation.
Bill Fenech, president, and founder of Barletta Pontoon Boats devised the charitable giving campaign as a way to thank Barletta’s dealer network for their friendship and partnership over the past four-and-a-half years leading up to the acquisition. The campaign also supports long-standing initiatives at Barletta focused on taking care of their extended Barletta family members and the surrounding communities.
“Kristin and I have been blessed over the years and the foundation is our way to give back to those in need,” stated Fenech. “While many ideas presented themselves as a way to thank our dealer partners, none of them would have had the lasting impact that this giving campaign will have. We are so thrilled to be a small part of the causes that our dealer partners are passionate about.”
Each Barletta dealer location received a percentage of their annual wholesale purchases as a gift from the Fenech Foundation to direct to a charity of their choice. In return, all that was asked was that the dealer location match at least 10% of that gift. With full dealer participation, the total impact across the country will exceed $2 million dollars.
Dry Dock deposited $30,000 with the Steuben County Community Foundation for distribution to the three local entities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.