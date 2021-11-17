ANGOLA — The Angola Common Council has gotten on board with a plan to expand the city’s and Steuben County’s trail system on Monday night.
Steuben County Trails Inc. approached the council for match funding in order to apply for the Next Level Trails Grant through the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. The grant, which requires 20% match funding at the local level, would allow the organization to develop the southern part of the northern most leg of the Poka-Bache Trail Corridor, a trail that would run from Pokagon State Park to Wabash State Park in Wells County.
The new leg would be 7 1/2 miles, with over a mile of the path through Angola and the remainder in the county.
“The reality is, we’re in a really good position right now as a community to finish the trail,” said John Longenecker, president and chair of Steuben County Trails. “Wells County to Steuben County is the longest segment in Indiana. It’s 81 to 85 miles, depending on how it ends up playing out. The governor wants the trail done.”
Steuben County Trails is looking to procure $7.7 million total through the state grant. Should the grant be approved, Steuben County will match $1.64 million and Angola will give up to $290,000. Steuben County government is already on board with the trail expansion.
The Poka-Bache trail project would take place over the next three years with designing in 2022, land acquisition in 2023 and constructions and inspections in 2024.
The trail would continue along its established route on Old U.S. 27 on the right side of the road.
Steuben County Trails has already set aside an endowment system in order to sustain and maintain the trail once it has been built.
“When we talk about the trails and endowments, those aren’t just about the county trails. It’s about the city trails as well,” Longenecker said. “Riding trails and so on like that have become a huge attraction to recreational as well as just local. We know that it’s a retention for residents. It also attracts new blood to the communities as well.”
Longenecker said that the Steuben County Board of Commissioners has already agreed to pledge their share, and with the Common Council now on board, Steuben County Trails will be able to submit their state grant application by the Dec. 1 deadline.
“This is a great thing for economic development, for health and wellness, for quality of life that people are looking for,” said Mayor Richard Hickman. “Just one more thing to bring into our community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.