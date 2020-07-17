ANGOLA — The results from the first of several animal shows for the 2020 Steuben County Virtual 4-H Fair have been announced.
In a traditional fair, the dog show is one of the earliest run shows, taking place in the early afternoon on the first day of the fair.
The dog show results from Friday for the Steuben County Virtual Dog Show are as follows:
Obedience
• Harley Cochran, Grand Champion
• Nadia Cline, Reserve Grand Champion
• Adeline Noyes, Champion
• Ethan Sanders, Champion
• Hallie Shrewsburg, Champion
Dog Showmanship
• Nadia Cline, Participation
A video of the results is available at puext.in/steubenfair2020.
