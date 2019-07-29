WASHINGTON D.C. — Former Indiana Sen. Dan Coats has resigned his position as Director of National Intelligence, effective Aug. 15.
Coats, a Republican, previously represented northeast Indiana as its 4th District representative from 1981 through 1989, then was appointed to replace Vice President Dan Quayle in the Senate and served from 1989-1999. He left Congress and was the ambassador to Germany before returning to the Senate from 2011-2017.
After retiring from Congress a second time, he was tapped by the White House to fill the role of Director of National Intelligence.
Coats preferred not to speak publicly often in the role, but when he did, he often warned of the threat of Russian interference in the American political system.
Coats' blunt, objective readings of geopolitical adversaries including Russia and North Korea often clashed with President Donald Trump's assessment of the nations and their leaders, but he remained in the role for a long period despite the president's public ire with the country's intelligence agencies.
Now 76, Coats will step back from the role that the president has already said will be filled by Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas, who has been a more staunch defender of the president during through investigations into Russian interference and the president's actions regarding the special counsel's investigation.
In his resignation letter, Coats cited accomplishments tweaking security and budget matters, as well as setting up a long-term plan through 2025.
"The Intelligence Community is stronger than ever, and increasingly well prepared to meet new challenges and opportunities. As we have previously discussed, I believe it is time for me to move on to the next chapter of my life," Coats wrote in his letter.
Indiana's Republican lawmakers offered thoughts and well-wishes to the longtime Hoosier legislator on his way out of office.
"Dan Coats has served this president well for two and a half years, and he has served our nation admirably for over five decades in different roles that started in the congressional district we both call home in northeast Indiana," northeast Indiana's 3rd District Rep. Jim Banks said. "His integrity and commitment to public service are unmatched, and I am proud to call him a mentor and friend."
"Throughout his many years of service in both the House and Senate, as U.S. Ambassador to Germany, and as Director of National Intelligence, Dan Coats has made Indiana proud," said Sen. Todd Young, who succeeded Coats in his role as senator. "America is better and more secure thanks to his tireless service. On behalf of all Hoosiers, I thank Director Coats for his devotion to duty.”
Sen. Mike Braun also posted a brief tweet about Coats' resignation from office.
"Dan Coats made his state and country proud during his tenure as Director of National Intelligence, and Americans are safer because of his foresight and leadership," Braun tweeted.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.