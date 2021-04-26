WATERLOO — A police pursuit early Sunday morning ended with the arrest of an Angola man, Waterloo Marshal Jay A. Oberholtzer said.
David John Zervos, 39, of the 6700 block of West U.S. Highway 20, Angola, was transported to the DeKalb County Jail and held for $7,500 bond on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony; possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Oberholtzer said at 5:11 a.m. the Auburn Police Department received a report of a theft of a catalytic converter from a vehicle in the parking lot of the Baymont Inn at 306 Touring Drive.
At 5:19 a.m., Officer Andrew Orwig of the Waterloo Marshal’s Office spotted a small, silver vehicle, matching the description of the vehicle involved in the theft exit Interstate 69, then drive through a red light at the intersection of I-69 and U.S. 6.
Orwig followed the vehicle westbound on U.S. 6 and made a traffic stop at County Road 27. The driver initially stopped, then accelerated away, traveling northbound on C.R. 27 at speeds of 75-80 mph. The vehicle then turned eastbound onto C.R. 18, which reached dead end at I-69.
As the driver reached the end of C.R. 18, he jumped out of the moving vehicle and was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit. The vehicle continued traveling eastbound until it struck a cattle fence.
Police reportedly found a catalytic converter in the back seat of the vehicle, and a theft investigation is continuing by the Auburn Police Department.
A passenger in the vehicle, who was not charged with a crime, was identified and released, Oberholtzer said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.