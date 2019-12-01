Auburn man indicted in $3 million scheme
FORT WAYNE – Brian Nordan, 42, of Auburn, Dustin Coleman, 42, of Cassopolis, Michigan, and Angela Jasinski, 29, of Granger, have been charged in an Indictment alleging 13 counts of wire fraud involving more than $3 million, U.S. Attorney Thomas Kirsch II said Tuesday.
Nordan was charged in all counts, while Coleman was charged in three of the counts, and Jaskinski was charged in two of the counts.
According to documents in the case, it is alleged that since March 2006 Nordan was a salaried employee in the position of chief marketing officer and general manager of a Fort Wayne company. Coleman was Nordan’s domestic partner and eventual spouse, and Jasinski is Nordan’s sister.
According to the allegations in the Indictment, between Aug. 8, 2012, and June 1, 2018, Nordan knowingly devised a scheme to divert or embezzle money from the company for the personal use and benefit of Nordan, Coleman, and Jasinski. The loss to the company from the fraudulent scheme totaled approximately $3,038,857.
New Haven man charged for student’s death
FORT WAYNE — A New Haven man has been charged in an Oct. 19 crash that led to the death of a Kendallville college student.
Nicholas A. Goyal, 37, faces charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction for that offense. He also faces three counts of reckless driving relating to the incident.
Police and medics were called just after 9 p.m. Oct. 19 to Coliseum Boulevard at Executive Boulevard, between Lima and Goshen roads, on a report of a crash. Police said a Buick LaCrosse struck a Mazda CX-7 on Coliseum Boulevard.
Andrew Carpenter, 21, of Kendallville died 10 days later as a result of injuries sustained in the crash. A college baseball player at Indiana Tech, Carpenter had been riding in the back seat of one of the vehicles.
According to court documents, a portable breath test showed Goyal had a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.24% at the time of the crash, three times the legal limit of 0.08%. A warrant for Goyal’s arrest was issued Tuesday.
Local legislator works to raise smoking age
INDIANAPOLIS — Rep. Denny Zent can’t wait to tell his colleague and fellow anti-smoking warrior in the legislature, Rep. Charlie Brown, D-Gary, that their work to raise the smoking age in Indiana is gaining steam.
The Angola Republican worked nearly five years with Brown, who retired from the legislature in 2018, on a variety of smoking issues.
As soon as a measure to raise the legal smoking age starts to gain traction next year, Zent said he’ll be on the phone to share the news with Brown, who was instrumental in enacting a statewide smoking ban.
“I would certainly like to get that going. I’d like to reach out to him and say, ‘We got it going, Charlie,’” Zent said.
With the start of the 2020 session in the General Assembly coming in January, Indiana lawmakers are voicing support for raising the state’s legal age to buy tobacco and vaping products, the Associated Press reported recently.
Republican House Speaker Brian Bosma said on Nov. 18 that he supports raising the age from 18 to 21, along with the majority of the House Republican caucus.
Ashley, Hudson planning first Christmas parade
ASHLEY — The towns of Ashley and Husdon will be hosting their first Christmas parade on Sunday, Dec. 8, starting at 6 p.m.
Participants will line up starting at 5 p.m. at Hudson Town Hall. The parade will end near the fire station in Ashley.
There will be prizes for best of show and a tree lighting in downtown Ashley immediately following the parade.
Afterward, there will be coffee and hot chocolate and pictures with Santa at the Ashley Fire Station. Children can decorate cookies and ornaments to take home.
Foundation gives $500,000 to Trine expansion
ANGOLA — The English-Bonter-Mitchell Foundation has pledged $500,000 to support the planned expansion of facilities for Trine University’s Allen School of Engineering and Computing.
The $10 million expansion, announced last year, will provide added space and resources for Trine’s growing engineering and computer science and information technology programs.
Mike Eikenberry, member of the foundation’s distribution committee, said the Trine project fits well with the EBM Foundation’s history of supporting projects that enhance the lives of youth and the northeast Indiana community.
“Economic and labor statistics point to a growing demand for STEM professionals, and Trine University has been a leader in providing STEM education for this region for well over 100 years,” Eikenberry said. “Trine’s expanding STEM programs not only provide youth with skills needed by the region’s employers, they help keep the Fort Wayne area and northeast Indiana competitive as a whole.”
The planned 39,800-square-foot expansion to Trine’s engineering and computing facilities will help prepare skilled professionals in high-tech areas such as hardware and software development, computer networking, cybersecurity and health informatics.
Car wash coming down for retail project
AUBURN — A car wash on Auburn’s West 7th Street will be demolished to make way for a retail business, the Auburn Board of Zoning Appeals learned Tuesday night.
The board approved two variances for the property’s owners in a meeting at City Hall.
They also cleared the way for a new financial services office on C.R. 35 and sign changes at Parkview DeKalb Hospital and Walmart.
The owners would not reveal the proposed tenant for a 9,100 square-foot-retail building at 433 W. 7th St., said Amy Schweitzer, administrator of the Auburn Department of Building, Planning and Development.
