ANGOLA — Screams were heard over Pokagon State Park Friday.
It was because Pokagon’s Toboggan Run opened on a day when you could get free admission to the park.
It will now run through Feb. 26, 2023. The track is refrigerated, which it means visitors can enjoy it even if there is no snow.
Like Friday, when temperatures were pushing 50 degrees.
“You can enjoy this fun experience on weekends, even if there is no snow – perks of a refrigerated track!” invited the park on their official Facebook page.
Pokagon State Park administration said that the aim of holding the opening of the track annually soon after Thanksgiving is to encourage people to get outside and give them an alternative to shopping.
“We don’t charge admission on this day so that we give our visitors or guests a different option than going shopping or going to do something inside,” said Property Manager at Pokagon State Park Ted Bohman.
Bohman said that a nice crowd showed up for the opening. In the first several hours around 70-80 tickets were sold.
“We have a great turnout,” he said.
One of the visitors, Courtney De St. Jean, said it was their family tradition to come for the opening of the slide every Black Friday. She added that they usually camped, and it was unusual that this year they did not, as the weather was also very warm.
“We usually camp, but this year we didn’t, which is weird because normally it’s cold like last year when it was snowing,” said De St Jean.
Some visitors brought their kids this year for the first time to ride the slide, as did Andrew Holmes, who brought his son Wyatt, 4. Holmes said he did not know yet if his son was not afraid of riding down the slide.
Some of the kids did get scared of the slide, as was Elly Keck’s 7-year-old granddaughter. Keck said they came to Pokagon from south central Indiana for the first time specifically for the trail opening with her granddaughter, her son, and her boyfriend.
Some of the visitors came from out of the state, too, for their family reunions, and they decided to check out the trail opening too as did Anne Hoffman who was spending Thanksgiving in Fremont with her family.
“We enjoy coming to the park and then the toboggan run being open today is just a bonus,” she said.
Toboggan run with its 30-foot tower, dips and valleys, and the total vertical drop of 90 feet over the course of a quarter mile welcomes about 90,000 riders every season, reads Indiana Department of Natural Resources official website. The top recorded speed on the trail is 42 mph, which allows a 20-30-second ride.
The slide will be open Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. During winter break the trail offers extended hours, and it also operates on New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and Presidents Day.
The fee for using the facility is $20 per hour (including tax), and the park entrance cost $7 for in-state vehicles and 9$ for out-of-state vehicles. No all-day rentals, group rates and group reservations are available, and sleds are available for rent on a first-come, first-served basis.
The park requires that gloves must be worn to ride the toboggan, and no camera or video equipment is allowed. No carry-in food is allowed to the Warming Center; however, carry-in items are allowed in the area outside the rental room. Picnic tables are available on a first-come, first-served basis.
The restrooms, as well as skis, boots, poles, and snowshoe rentals are available at the Warming Center. The ski rental costs are $5 an hour for youth 15 years and younger, $8 an hour for adults and $10 an hour for snowshoes. The toboggan will close if air temperature drops to 0 degrees or below.
The slide got its start in 1935 when the Civilian Conservation Corps Co. 556 built a wooden toboggan run. The track had curves halfway down, near the inn, and toward Lake James until it was straightened next year to increase speed. In 1938, CCC constructed a taller tower of about 20 feet, and in 1940 a second track was added.
The slide became refrigerated in 1971, and in 1974 the current 30-foot tower and track were added as the older ones began to deteriorate.
In 1984, a new rental and warming center were built and the renovation of the two tracks started. The new track finally reopened on Thanksgiving of 1986.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.