ANGOLA — In what has been a closely watched campaign, it all comes down to today, when municipal voters will be out to cast their ballots in Angola, Hamilton and Orland.
In addition, a second chance at a referendum in as many years will also be put before the voters residing in the Hamilton Community Schools district. Voters will be asked whether they favor a measure that will add to the school tax rate by 44-cents per $100 of assessed valuation.
There were 431 people who voted early in this election, Steuben County Clerk Tangi Manahan said.
In Angola, voters will determine the race for mayor. Angola Mayor Dick Hickman, Democrat, is being challenged by Councilman Joe Hysong, Republican. All of the common council races are uncontested.
Hickman has been in office since early 2001 following the death of Angola Mayor Bill Selman, who was in his third term as mayor. Selman was the first Democrat elected as mayor since the 1920s, the only other time a Democrat held the office, which was for one term. With Hickman’s appointment and subsequent reelections, the Democratic Party has held the seat for 28 years.
“This election has been a great experience as I have been able to have my grandkids involved in the political process. I just want to thank everyone we have had the opportunity to speak with over the last 10 weeks of this campaign,” Hickman said in an email. “(My wife) Lynne and I appreciate how the citizens have greeted us so enthusiastically at their doors and in their yards.”
Hickman said he appreciates the positive reception he’s received while campaigning.
“People really do love our city and they appreciate how hard our city employees work at providing services. They like the direction our city is going and as mayor of Angola that is good to hear,” Hickman said.
If reelected, Hickman will add to his streak as the longest-serving mayor in Angola history. He will be seeking his fifth full term, plus he served nearly three years in his initial appointment.
“Of course this will be printed before we know the final results of this election. But I want to congratulate Joe on keeping this election about ideas and not mudslinging like some elections have been in other communities,” Hickman said. “My biggest thanks goes to my wife Lynne who has been with me every step of the way. I also want to all my supporters for their enthusiasm and help during this process.”
Hysong is in his second year in office after having been appointed to the post after at-large Common Councilman Lawnie “Mike” McClelland moved out of the city and thus had to resign. After winning the position in a Republican caucus, Hysong announced he would make a run at the mayor’s office.
“‘What would you do if you were not afraid?,” Hysong posed, rhetorically. “That is the question a great friend asked me several years ago. As I was thinking about my life and my future, I wondered, ‘was I making a difference?’ (My wife) Libby said, ‘Quit being afraid, run for mayor! Let the people see your heart, experience your passion,’” Hysong said in an email. “Deciding to listen to God’s (and Libby’s) small voice was one of the bravest things I have ever done. I know that it was God who put the love in my heart for this city and I want everyone to Fall in Love with Angola like I have.”
Hysong laid out many of the planks he has espoused during the campaign after winning in the May primary over Justin Kent.
“I see needs of the young, the elderly, and the underserved. I see the lack of infrastructure in our city; a sidewalk on North Wayne Street is an immediate need. I believe that as a city we can be both fiscally and socially responsible,” Hysong said. The city’s responsibility is to remove hurdles in order to make creating and bringing new business to Angola simple. I will cast a vision to the city employees and seek their wisdom and passions for our community.”
Hysong said he is an agent for change.
“I am a proven leader and entrepreneur in our community, I will bring the same passion to Angola as I have with our businesses. My heart is that the residents will Fall in Love with Angola all over again,” Hysong said. “I challenge you today, what would you do if you were not afraid? Vote for change, vote for Joe.”
In Hamilton, the only contested race on the ballot is for the at-large seat on the town council. Incumbent Councilwoman Mary Vail, Democrat, is being challenged by Republican Lloyd Bartels.
In Orland, there are four people seeking three at-large council seats. Republican incumbents Lance Brodock and Robin Sears and Democrat Connie Boocher are running along with former Councilman Kevin Kellett, a Democrat.
Angola
All of races for common council are unopposed. Jerry McDermid, Republican, is running for the at-large seat being vacated by Hysong. The following are incumbents running for reelection: Democrats Kathy Armstrong, District C, and Dave Olson, District B; and Republicans Gary Crum, District A, and David Martin, District D. Martin is seeking a sixth term as the most-tenured member of the council.
Clerk-Treasurer Deb Twitchell, Republican, is running for an unprecedented seventh term in office.
Ashley
Incumbent Democratic Clerk-treasurer Karen McEntarfer is unopposed, as are the council candidates, Democrats Michael W. Hasselman and Lorraine Plumley and Republican Bob Thompson.
Clear Lake
Erik Strasser is unopposed for the District 1 town council seat and Darin Thorp is unopposed for District 3. Both are Republicans.
Hudson
Incumbent Clerk Carla Olson, Republican, is seeking a second term. A Republican town convention determined the new town board, which includes William Ebert, Josh Odom and Lyle Torrence.
Orland
In addition to the council race mentioned above, incumbent Republican Clerk April Sanders is running for reelection.
Fremont
All five incumbents are seeking reelection in Fremont. They include Chris Snyder, Republican, for a second term as town judge; Clerk-Treasurer Kathy Parsons, Democrat; and Republican Town Council members Linda Fulton, Steve Brown and Craig Adolph, for the three seats up this election.
Hamilton
In Hamilton, the uncontested candidates include Clerk-Treasurer Hester Stouder, Republican; Gerry Martin, R-District 3 town council; and Danny Lingo, R-District 2 council.
The polls are open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Here are the polling places for today’s election:
• Angola, all four precincts will vote at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 700 W. Maumee St.
• Hamilton: Otsego 1, Otsego 2 and Richland will all vote in the Hamilton United Methodist Church, 7780 S. Wayne St.
• Orland: All voters will cast their ballots in the Orland Town Hall, 9535 W. S.R. 120.
