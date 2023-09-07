Five people arrested
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after they were arrested by police on Wednesday and early Thursday. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Julio C. Avendanno, 53, of the 4200 block of West C.R. 150W, Pleasant Lake, arrested on Superior Street at West Maumee Street on a charge of operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a license.
• Aaron M. Silva, 23, of Lane 110 Turkey Lake, LaGrange, arrested at home on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Cheylene D. Sowards, 22, of the 2300 block of South C.R. 460E, LaGrange, arrested in the 100 block of East S.R. 4, Hudson, on a charge of misdemeanor theft.
• Justin C. Sykes, 40, of the 4500 block of East C.R. 7775S, Hamilton, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging a felony probation violation.
• Jordan A. Wendorf, 35, of the 00 block of Hatch Avenue, Coldwater, Michigan, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear in court.
