ANGOLA — The Angola Police Department has enacted the city's snow ordinance.
"The city encourages public cooperation so that safe and clear routes can be maintained during the winter season," Police Chief Ken Whitmire said.
The ordinance requires vehicles to be moved from public parking places every 24 hours in order to allow for snow removal.
This kicks into effect anytime there's at least 4 inches of snow.
Vehicles not moved will be red tagged. Vehicles that have been red tagged and have not been moved another 24 hours can be towed at the owner's expense.
In addition, another city ordinance requires that snow be removed from sidewalks 12 hours after a snowfall.
