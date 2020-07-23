ANGOLA — For Carl Alexander Felton, his three years of 4-H in Steuben County have been an experience he calls humbling.
“I have made some good friends and learned a lot about myself,” he said. “I’ve learned that 4-H has many areas for growth because the average project can take four or five months to complete.”
Carl, 15, is the son of Nicole’ and Carl Felton and is a member of the Explorers 4-H Club. In his three years of 4-H, he’s also learned the true feeling of accomplishment.
The 2020 virtual 4-H fair was his last as a 4-H member, as he has completed high school and will be studying at Manchester University in the fall, studying biochemistry on the pre-medicine track with the final goal of earning his medical degree in biomedical engineering. He is currently enrolled for a summer course through the university, so for Carl college has already begun.
He will also be on the men’s track and field team, is a presidential scholarship recipient, and is a member of the honors program and the science academy at Manchester.
When he graduates from Manchester, he plans to continue his education by attending medical school overseas. While the location is still unsure, he knows he wants to continue learning as much as possible.
He wants to work with prosthetic limbs, possibly making them look more realistic and creating them to be more long-lasting.
“Even though I have only been in 4-H for three years, I feel successful knowing each year I did my best and tried something new,” Carl said.
Much like his experience in 4-H was humbling is the way his mother, Nicole’, said his coming home from the hospital after birth was.
He was born a micro-preemie at just 26 weeks gestation weighing 1 1/2 pounds, and the oldest and only survivor of triplets.
“He had a humble start coming home after spending over four months in the neonatal intensive care unit in Bethesda Maryland hospital with oxygen and a host of unknown mental and physical disabilities,” she said. “Carl flourished and went on to be placed in advanced academic programs from the age of 3.”
While living in Saudi Arabia at age 9, Carl was academically tested before he could be placed in a British school. It was there he tested three years above grade level. He went on to be home schooled through his June 2020 graduation.
His travels in Saudi Arabia, Dubai, Italy, Vatican City, Paris, Germany and Canada inspired Carl to embrace those cultures.
“Once arriving in Angola, I wanted to do the same,” he said. “We visited a 4-H fair when we first arrived and the following year I joined 4-H as a way to become part of the community.”
One of his favorite projects to work on was construction toys.
“It takes about four months to complete each LEGO set as they increase in size from 5,000 to 8,000 pieces,” Carl said.
His favorite entry was a LEGO greenhouse he built for that project.
“I had an opportunity to talk to the judges about wind turbines and solar turbines which were part of my build,” he said. “The judges and I seemed to connect when we talked about being economically independent and conserving energy.”
Even with the 2020 fair being online, Carl said hard work and dedication to your projects are still a requirement.
“4-H is not different because its online,” he said.
There is something for everyone, no matter their interests, in the 4-H program, he said.
Another thing 4-H has taught Carl is to keep trying, no matter what.
“Even if you fail, you can always try again and do more,” he said. “Work hard and consistently and you’ll be able to have success.”
His time in 4-H also taught him how to communicate with people and how to prepare for speeches and public speaking in the future.
He has no regrets from his time in the 4-H program and if he were to do it all over again, the only changes he would make is perhaps taking more projects.
Between 2018 and 2020, he took the 4-H resume project, dog poster, garden, garden education and construction toys projects.
He was also in the running to be the 2020 4-H Achievement Winner, an accomplishment he said he is most proud of.
