ANGOLA — It has cost Steuben County about $30,000 and a year's worth of time waiting for a determination on historic status of a house that would be demolished to make way for a roundabout at the intersection at C.R. 200W at C.R. 100N.
That's due to a historic review that took place at the insistence of the Angola Historic Preservation Commission, whose charge is governing the downtown Angola historic district.
Steuben County Highway Engineer Chip Porter said during a Monday meeting of the Steuben County Board of Commissioners that the historic review has come back in the county's favor.
It was determined by the federal highway administration that the Orton Farmstead at 1025 N. C.R. 200W was not a significant historic structure.
"We received the ruling in favor of the county," Porter said. "We're in the process of getting that project back up and going."
Porter said had the original farmhouse not been altered over the years it was possible that it might have been a significant structure that warranted preservation.
In addition to about $30,000 in additional work, Porter said, "We lost a year."
Because the project is going to receive federal highway dollars, the historic review — among others — was required.
As such, the county may now resume work on the roundabout that's intended to better manage traffic at the intersection and improve its safety. Porter said the project will probably start construction in 2024.
The project came to a screeching halt in the spring of 2021 when the Angola Historic Preservation Commission asked about exploring possibilities to save the house, which is currently listed as owned by the Ralph Trine Trust.
Todd Zeiger of Indiana Landmarks in May 2021 said the Indiana Division of Historic Preservation and Archaeology, which is the state historic preservation division, made the determination that the house is eligible for listing on the National Register of Historic Places.
“This finding was done as part of the required review of any federally funded projects to assess a project’s potential impacts on historic properties,” said Zeiger in an email last year. “That process, called Section 106 review, provides an opportunity to suggest modifications to a project to lessen or remove any impacts.”
Deb Parcell of Indiana Landmarks said initially, the historic property and archaeology report done by DLZ Engineering determined no historic properties would be affected by the roundabout project.
After it was determined that the house might be historic and needed preservation, the project could have been repositioned in order to save the house.
The roundabout was suggested by a highway safety study committee to reduce accidents and wait times at the four-way stop intersection. During after-work drive time and on weekends, traffic at the intersection is known to back up.
In addition to the local highway safety committee, study work on the project also employed Trine University engineering students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.