ANGOLA — Neighborhood Watch is trying to raise awareness about your emergency kit.
On Monday, Oct. 28, Caleo Cafe, 113 W. Maumee St., Angola, will hold an event about what should go inside an emergency kit. The event runs from 4:30-4:45 p.m.
Cheryl Skiba-Jones, Angola Neighborhood Watch volunteer, will discuss different types of emergency supply kits and resources.
According to a recent University of Michigan National Poll on Healthy Aging, sponsored by AARP, asking more than 2,200 adults ages 50 to 80 on how prepared they were for a severe emergency, such as a forced evacuation, the need to shelter in place or a long-term power outage:
- 18% who need medications didn’t have a seven-day supply on hand.
- 45% didn’t have a seven-day supply of food and water.
- 55% didn’t have a portable battery or solar cellphone charger.
- 73% didn’t have a generator.
- 57% didn’t have a battery-powered or hand-crank radio.
There will be free coloring sheets and materials for for anyone who wants to drop-in and color from 3-5 p.m. to have fun and meet your neighbors.
This event is sponsored by the Caleo Cafe and the Angola Neighborhood Watch.
The public is also invited to attend a free “Stop the Bleed: Save a Life” course on Monday, Nov. 11 from 3-5 p.m. at Fairview Missionary Church, 525 E. C.R. 200N, Angola.
According to nurse Michelle Stimpson, the educator for the course, the educational opportunity helps better prepare the true first responder in the event of an incident that causes life-threatening bleeding, such as farming accidents, car crashes, active shooters and industrial accidents.
The instruction includes a Power Point Presentation that explains the process and hands-on practice.
“While we don’t want to think of such events occurring, we can be better prepared if they do happen in hopes of saving a life,” says the flier from Lutheran Health Network.
To register for the course, call Skiba-Jones at 665-3929 and leave your name, phone number and number of participants attending.
