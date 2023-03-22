ANGOLA — The Metropolitan School District of Steuben County Board of Trustees learned at their meeting Tuesday that most were supportive of schedule changes for schools.
At its February board meeting, the district approved a resolution to apply for a waiver, allowing for three professional development days without eLearning and a weekly one-hour delay for professional learning meetings to take place.
Assistant Superintendent Schauna Relue said that they conducted a survey among parents and staff to seek their input and received 143 responses from both groups with the majority of participants supporting the one-hour delay.
“However, both groups opposed shortening the elementary lunch and recess time,” said Relue in her letter to the MSD Board of Trustees.
As a result of the survey, a 50-minute lunch and recess time will be provided at the elementary level. In addition, said Relue, they received some responses that indicated that if certain questions were answered by the district, the initiative would receive even more support.
Some of the questions in this category included inquiries about the purpose of a weekly one-hour delayed start, why the teachers could not stay after school for the PLC work and how the district was going to make sure that students were not losing instructional time.
Regarding the purpose of the delayed start, the district said that all its staff members were engaged in rigorous professional learning to improve the outcomes for all students, and that more time for staff to work together was needed.
“Twenty-minute meetings at lunchtime, before school, or after school are not enough, and we have a shortage of substitute teachers available to cover classes that would allow for meeting during the day,” said the district.
Thus, MSD suggested having a delayed start every Wednesday morning to build more time for professional learning.
It is a better option to have morning professional learning than after school because at that time the teachers were more likely to be engaged in clubs, sports and other after school activities.
“Having professional development time at the end of the day leaves all of those students waiting to get started and leaves students unsupervised while they wait for teachers to finish their meetings,” said the district’s frequently asked questions on the matter.
The district said it will ensure their students are not losing instructional time through adding 15 minutes of time in the mornings, as the buses already deliver the students no later than at 7:45 a.m.
By starting 15 minutes earlier, the district gains 75 minutes of instructional time throughout the week, and that complies with the state requirements for the instructional time without further shortening of lunch or recess time.
If a two-hour weather delay happens on a Wednesday, the PLC time will be canceled, and the school will run on a regular two-hour delay schedule. Additional staff will be placed to supervise students who need to be dropped off at the regular arrival times on Wednesdays if there is a supervision concern with the late bus pickup.
“Students will be able to have breakfast and complete homework, read, play games, or possibly watch a movie,” said the district.
