ANGOLA — Metropolitan School District of Steuben County bus drivers received a pay raise at the last MSD School Board Meeting, Director of Transportation Director Gary Pucket said.
The raise was approved as part of the yearly raise schedule for the district employees and in an effort to attract and retain the school bus drivers.
“We’ve got to be competitive with our pay to get drivers,” said Pucket.
The new pay will be $86.68 per day for all the drivers. The drivers will also get a route miles increase to 62.5 cents per mile, as well as the hourly trip rate increase for extracurricular, athletic and field trips by $1.75 with the new hourly rate being $22.35 for the first two hours and $10.53 per hour after the first two hours.
“Those four things were huge,” said Pucket.
The drivers will also get 15 paid sick days per year. If they did not use those 15 sick days in one school year, they can either cash them or transfer to the next school year.
If the sick days are transferred to the next school year, they accumulate. If drivers want to cash their unused sick days at the end of the school years, they are entitled for a $100 compensation for each unused day.
“For every sick day that they do not use each year of those 15, drivers will receive a hundred dollars for each sick day that they have left if they do not want to bank,” said Pucket.
It means that if a driver has 10 unused sick days, at the end of the year he or she can receive $1,000 in compensation. The pay increase is retroactive to the start of the school year.
Pucket said the drivers’ pay raise was part of the district effort to raise the pay rate for the certified and not certified district staff.
“Every year it seems like all the employees get raises, so it was the bus drivers’ turn for the beginning of the school year,” he said.
Pucket also mentioned that due to the national school bus drivers’ shortage although the bus drivers’ vacancies at MSD are filled for now, the district is always looking for better ways to attract and retain drivers.
“We are in pretty good shape right now, but we are always looking to hire drivers because everybody is in the same boat all over, not just the area, but state and nationwide,” he said.
Three new school bus drivers are currently being trained to start working for the MSD schools soon, however, as Pucket noted other drivers can retire at any time, and pay increase was a preemptive step to prevent the drivers from leaving.
“If you aren’t competitive, then you will lose drivers to other area schools,” said Pucket.
