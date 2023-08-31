ANGOLA — Reflecting significant growth in its online and international programs, Trine University has promoted four staff members to new roles in its College of Graduate and Professional Studies, which includes its TrineOnline programs.
Brittni Heiden has been promoted to assistant vice president and dean for the College of Graduate and Professional Studies. Josh Pranger has been promoted to executive director of academic operations.
Anuja Shukla has been promoted to senior director of student services and engagement. Drew Lehman has been promoted to senior academic director.
Brittni Heiden
In her new role, Heiden will continue to provide high-level oversight of operations at Trine University's education centers in Detroit, Phoenix and Reston, Virginia, including expansion to new areas. She also will be responsible for all academic operations for the College of Graduate and Professional Studies.
"Having worked alongside Brittni for the last ten years, I am proud and excited to see her move into this new role," said Keirsten Eberts, vice president of online and international studies. "She brings extensive knowledge of both of our international and online teams, and an ability to step up and help with the many challenges we face."
Heiden earned her Master of Science in leadership from Trine and has worked for the university since 2014, most recently serving as executive director of academic operations for TrineOnline. She also has served as senior director of graduate programs, regional education center director, transfer coordinator and enrollment specialist.
She earned her Bachelor of Arts from Saginaw Valley State University with majors in criminal justice, communications and political science.
Josh Pranger
Pranger will oversee day-to-day academic operations within the College of Graduate and Professional Studies. His duties will include oversight of schedules and classroom operations at each education center.
"Over the years, Josh has consistently stepped up to assist whenever needed," Eberts said. "His positive, can-do attitude is one of the most commendable on the team and has contributed to his success over the years. At one point, Josh was the only academic director on our team, and he has since grown this team to include seven outstanding directors."
Pranger has been with Trine since 2019 and previously served as senior academic director, academic director and instructor.
He holds a Master of Science in psychology degree from the Indiana Institute of Technology and Bachelor of Arts degrees in psychology and criminal justice from Indiana University.
Anuja Shukla
As senior director of student services and engagement, Shukla will oversee student advising, retention and engagement for the College of Graduate and Professional Studies. Her role includes leading academic advisors to ensure consistent, effective advising.
"Anuja quickly adapted to the rapid growth of our international graduate student population, providing our students with an exceptional advising experience," Eberts said. "Over the years, she has expanded her team's responsibilities beyond advising, incorporating student services and support, resulting in high student retention and success."
Shukla previously served as director of advising and student success in Trine's College of Graduate and Professional Studies. She also has worked as director of graduate advising and student success, and as assistant director of the graduate school.
She holds a Bachelor of Science in environmental science from Kathmandu University in Nepal, a Master of Science in environmental management from Pokhara University in Nepal and a Master of Arts in sustainable development from Middlesex University in London.
Drew Lehman
Lehman will oversee the academic director team and faculty in Trine's College of Graduate and Professional Studies.
"Anyone who has met Drew knows that he is a natural leader with the ability to transform challenges into opportunities," said Eberts.
Lehman previously served as academic director, where he led the successful implementation of Trine's new Master of Science in engineering management program. He also has worked at Trine as assistant men's basketball coach and an adjunct professor.
He holds a Master of Business Administration degree from Trine University and a bachelor's degree in accounting from Ferris State University.
