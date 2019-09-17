Several people arrested over the weekend
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested over the weekend by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Rashad Y. Annajar, 23, of the 100 block of Church Street, Coldwater, Michigan, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor minor in possession of alcohol.
• Michael T. Beard, 48, of the 100 block of Lake View Court, Hillsdale, Michigan, arrested at U.S. 20 and C.R. 600W on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
• Vincent H. Chilcote, 21, of the 10000 block of East U.S. 20, LaGrange, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Andrew Clausen, 43, of the 1000 block of East Broad Street, arrested at home on a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery.
• Amber E. Dearduff, 31, of the 900 block of East C.R. 300N, arrested on C.R. 300N on a misdemeanor charge of theft.
• Jonathan P. Diehm, 42, of the 1000 block of West Waits Road, Kendallville, arrested in Ashley on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
• Chad D. Hankins, 37, homeless, arrested on a warrant alleging felony battery with a deadly weapon, criminal confinement and battery causing serious injury.
• David L. Morris, 29, of the 100 block of North Superior Street, arrested at home on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
• Jacob N. Reading, 38, of the 6000 block of South C.R. 725W, Pleasant Lake, arrested on a warrant alleging civil contempt of court.
• Tara K. Scott, 42, of the 300 block of North Washington Street, arrested on a fugitive warrant.
