ANGOLA — Weigand Construction is the chosen one.
Monday, the Steuben County Commissioners voted to proceed with using Weigand Construction, Fort Wayne, for the courthouse project.
What the project will entail, exactly, is still not set in stone, though the current board of commissioners favors a newly constructed judicial center somewhere on the current county campus.
Other talks had previously been about possibly adding onto the current historic courthouse, which would have intruded into the green space to the east of the building.
Commissioner Lynne Liechty said after they met with a few contractors on June 16 that her mind was made up in favor of proceeding with Weigand.
“It has been a long time in getting to this point,” said Commissioner Ken Shelton. “It has been a lot of effort for all parties.”
The selection wasn’t an easy process, said Shelton, especially because each contractor in consideration had ties to Steuben County in one way or another.
“It came down to the presentations and points made during each,” Shelton said. “I know we will win no matter which way this goes.”
Liechty said she felt it was important to take each company into consideration, especially when you know the parties involved and their history.
“I hadn’t decided until the last presentation,” she said. “Some information that came forward there is what based my decision to say let’s go with Weigand.”
Discussion on expanding or building a completely new courthouse isn’t new to Steuben County, as in past years there have been discussions over Americans with Disabilities Act shortcomings in the current building, security issues and space issues for the courts.
The study of meeting the courthouse’s needs for the future has been in talks for almost 10 years.
As it stands, the courthouse is in need of some repairs sooner than later, according to information that came out early this month. Brick repairs to the decorative portions of the courthouse are needed.
The building has crumbling brick on the north and south sides of the building on the porch and retaining walls. There is also a sizeable crack on the south side.
Mike Rathburn Masonry bid $5,064 to repair the crumbling brick, but that amount didn’t cover the crack repair that John Hutchins, courthouse maintenance head, said at another meeting earlier this month needs taken care of.
At that meeting, it was said a bid to repair the crack wasn’t sought because it was assumed the crack wouldn’t be an issue with an addition to the building. Commissioners have moved away from the plan to build an addition in the green space east of the Courthouse.
