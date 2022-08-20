Danessa Hoffman, a junior at Prairie Heights High School, Hudson, has been representing Northeast Indiana at the State Fair since Thursday at the Centennial National Belgian Show during the Indiana State Fair. She is a 3-year Belgian Ambassador and is the Indiana Belgian Breeders Association Queen for 2022. She is not only handing out ribbons during the State Fair, but also competing with her own team of Belgians as well. She currently works for A&C Belgians, Sherwood, Michigan, and will be driving a youth cart for them as well. The Belgian show closes out the Indiana State Fair each year, which runs through today.

