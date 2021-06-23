Six arrested Monday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail on these initial charges following arrests made by law enforcement officers Monday. Formal charges, if any, are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Jaeger E. Bergquist, 19, of the 3000 block of West Shady Side Road was arrested at the intersection of 250W and 100N on a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana or hashish.
• Enna Y. Espinal-Fortin, 50, of the 400 block of North Washington Street was arrested on Maumee Street on a misdemeanor charge of operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license.
• Christopher J. Hartman, 29, of Lane 185 Crooked Lake was arrested on C.R. 200W on a misdemeanor charge of driving while suspended with a prior.
• Tilina S. Robinson, 33, of the 400 block of West Oak Street, Butler, arrested on C.R. 200W on a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana or hashish and a fugitive warrant.
• Matthew A. Tawdul, 40, of Lane 103 West Otter Lake was arrested on Gale Street on a felony fugitive warrant and a misdemeanor fugitive warrant.
• David J. Zervos, 39, of the 1900 block of Aspen Cove, Kendallville, arrested at the jail on a felony charge of failure to appear and a misdemeanor charge of civil contempt of court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.