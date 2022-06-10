ANGOLA — On Sunday at the Eclectic Room a benefit is being held to assist Jan Steele.
The benefit will begin at noon. It will include a silent auction and donation box to support Jan as she recovers.
On May 17 Jan and her husband Kenny Steele with involved in a motorcycle accident. Kenny lost his life.
Jan is still in ICU recovering at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne.
The kid-friendly event will include music, food and a cash bar. Donations can also be made to Key Bank under Jan Steele’s name.
The donations are going toward maintaining the Steele’s home on Lake Pleasant as well as Jan’s hair salon, Campus Cuts and Curls in Angola.
Local band Classic Distress are providing their services for free at the benefit. They will be performing classic rock covers.
The Steele’s have a combined nine children, 28 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
Jan and Kenny had just celebrated 35 years of marriage in January.
The blended family, “works together well and we are all very tight,” said daughter Michele Lambright-Millholand.
Long-time family friend Tracy Deming asked the Eclectic Room if they would host the benefit for Jan.
“I just wanted to do something to help out,” said Deming. “There’s going to be those extraordinary expenses.”
Deming noted the community has truly come together to support the Steele family.
“You don’t realize how many people knew them,” said Deming. “Basically the whole town of Orland donated.”
“You cannot tell me God has not had a hand in everything,” Lambright-Millholand said. “She is my angel and he is my hero.”
Jan and Kenny were members of the Fremont Moose, the Fremont Legion and the Angola VFW.
“Mom is always straight forward,” said Lambright-Millholand. “What’s talked about in the salon stays in the salon.”
The Steele’s were also huge fans of Christmas.
“She loves her kids and her grandkids,” said Lambright-Millholand.
Jan also adores her Yorkies, Bear and Bailey. They are her babies.
All of the neighbors have come forward to help take care of the animals and the Steele’s property.
Kenny was the salt of the earth. He would give you the shirt off his back, friends say.
Jan and Kenny were best friends. He was known as her protector until the end.
The family wanted to thank everyone who has sent cards. They take the cards to Jan and read them to her.
Kenny and Jan’s combined nine children are Kathy, Lori, Kris, Chad, Kenny, Denny, Lenny, Michele and Theresa are beyond grateful for the outreach they have received from their community, the family said in a statement.
“Thank you to everyone who’s prayed for them. Keep on praying for mom,” said Lambright-Millholand.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.