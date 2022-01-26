ANGOLA — Rep. Denny Zent, R-Angola, has made it official: He's running for another term in the Indiana House of Representatives.
On Monday, accompanied once again by civic-minded Angola resident and now Metropolitan School District of Steuben County teacher Matthew McHugh, Zent filed his paperwork on Monday.
McHugh has been present with Zent each time he has filed with the Indiana Secretary of State's office since 2018, when he was a student.
The only thing that changed this year was the staff person doing the paperwork at the Secretary of State's office.
In an interview at the end of the year, Zent told KPC Media Group that he intended to run for office at least one more time for House District 51, which covers all of LaGrange County and eight of 12 townships in Steuben County.
"I think we have a lot in common in Steuben and LaGrange," Zent said, pointing to the many lakes and the Indiana Toll Road that cuts across the northern townships in each county. "I now have 100% of LaGrange County."
That came after redistricting gave Zent Johnson Township in LaGrange. He lost Steuben and York townships in Steuben County to District 52, which is represented by Rep. Ben Smaltz, R-Auburn. Earlier in filing season Smaltz filed his candidacy.
Zent is seeking his fifth term in office after first having run in 2012. He followed Rep. Dick Dodge, R-Pleasant Lake, who decided to step away after redistricting in 2011 shifted much of LaGrange County in to the district, removing all of the DeKalb County precincts that had traditionally been part of the district for decades.
"I've worked a long time to get a lot of influence," Zent said. "I'm trying to hold the influence we've been able to generate."
In addition to McHugh joining Zent in filing on Monday, he was also joined by Steuben County Council President Rick Shipe, who was in town on council business, and U.S. Rep. Greg Pence, R-6th, who is seeking another term in Congress and just so happened to be in the Secretary of State's office the same time as Zent. Also joining in was Zent's close friend and former legislative office mate, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, who will likely make a run for the Republican nomination for governor in 2024.
Meanwhile, back on the local front, filings have quieted down a bit.
There have been some contests emerge for Republican nominations for county offices.
The District 1 seat on the Steuben County Council being vacated by Councilman Jim Getz has two people running, Landon K. Brown, Lake Pleasant, and Christina Cress, Fremont.
For the District 4 seat, Frank Charlton (retired county department head from building and planning then parks), filed his candidacy for the District 4 seat that is currently held by Tony Isa. Isa is in the start of his second year in office after he was caucused in to his seat in December 2020 after the previous office holder, Wil Howard, was elected to the Steuben County Board of Commissioners during the general election in 2020.
Longtime incumbents District 2 Council President Rick Shipe and District 3 Council Vice President Ruth Beer are so far unopposed for nomination.
Getz, Lake George, vacated the District 1 seat in order to run for the Republican nomination for the North District seat on the Steuben County Board of Commissioners. He is being challenged by Andy Laughlin, Lake Pleasant, who works for the county building department.
There’s a race for the auditor’s seat, which finds two members of the auditor’s staff, Kelli Wilder-Johnson, chief deputy and administrative assistant to the commissioners, running against Brittany K. (Maxton) Bacon, payroll clerk.
The seat is open this election because Auditor Kim Meyers can’t run again due to state term limits.
The list of candidates for Republican state convention is at 16 candidates for Steuben County’s allotment of 12 state convention delegate seats.
Here are the convention candidates:
Terry Appell, Donald Bowman, Seirra Bowman, Tony Culver, Tony Isa, Desi Isa, David Martin, Lynn Routsong, Jennifer Sharkey, Karen Shelton, Ken Shelton, Rick Shipe, Donald Shively, Theresa Steele, Dennis Zent, Wendy Zent
Other activity has come with township filings
Here are the township filings.
Trustees
• Richland Township has developed a race between Barbara Cleverly and Samantha Nicely.
• Jamestown Trustee, Angela Corcimiglia
• Millgrove Township Trustee, Charles Clark
• Pleasant Township Trustee, Lesli Hall
• Salem Township Trustee, Marcia Boots-Helmuth
• Otsego Township Trustee, Kim Kepler
• York Township Trustee Linda Bidlack
• Steuben Township Trustee Ralph Kugler
• Scott Township Trustee Thane Knox
Advisory boards
• Jackson: Mike Kurtz, Tina Kurtz
• Steuben: Violet Ritter, Steven Anstett, Mark White
• Millgrove: Laurie Marsonek, Wesley McCrea, Linda McCrea
• Otsego: Trenton Knox, Tyson Knox
• Jamestown: Teri Steele, James Moring, Gail Balliet
• Salem: Norman Pfafman, John Mettert
• Scott: Dale Chard, Kenneth Brost
• Pleasant: Tony Culver, Dareen McClelland
• Richland: Thomas Laffey, Deborah K. Mutzfeld
• York: David Somerlott, Irene Thompson, Richard Jarrell
(Three people are elected to the township advisory boards.)
Steuben County
Recorder Linda Myers is also at the end of her second, four-year term in office. Dani Lou Parrish, who preceded Myers in office for two terms (2007-2014), has filed her candidacy.
• Steuben County Prosecuting Attorney Jeremy Musser, seeking a third term
• Clerk of Circuit Court Tangi Manahan, seeking a second term
• Sheriff R.J. Robinson, seeking a second term
• Assessor Kimberly Anderson, seeking a second term
• Steuben County Surveyor Alexander Steele is the lone office holder yet to file
State Representative
• Rep. Ben Smaltz, R-Auburn, who is a seeking another term in District 52, which will cover four townships in Steuben County. Rep. Denny Zent, R-Angola, has yet to file his candidacy for District 51. His new district will cover 8 townships in Steuben County and all of LaGrange County. Zent has told The Herald Republican that he intends to file for reelection.
Other local offices up for election, along with the current office holder, are as follows (unless noted, all are Republicans; schools are nonpartisan):
Clear Lake
• Clerk/Treasurer, Jessica Swander;
• Town Council: At-Large Molly Weber, Brent Schlosser
Fremont
• Town Councilman Barry Wilcox has filed for reelection while Lon Keyes, Democrat, has yet to file
Hamilton
• Town Council District 1, Nancy Renner; District 4, Steve Blum
Orland
• Clerk/Treasurer, April Sanders has filed for reelection
• Town Council, Robin Sears, Lance Brodock and Connie Boocher, Democrat
Offices Elected in the primary
• State Convention Delegates (at large): Democratic, seven; Republican, 12 (see above)
• Democratic Precinct Committeemen
Offices Elected in the general
(Current office holders listed; none have filed)
• Fremont School Board: District 2, Gary Baker; District 3 Kimberly Bennett and Heather Reetz; At-Large, Anna Creager
• Hamilton School Board: District 1 (DeKalb) Lee Stoy; District 3, Stacy Oberlin; At-Large, April Holden
• Metropolitan School District of Steuben County: District 1, Kevin Beard; District 2, Brad Gardner; District 3, Scott Poor
• Prairie Heights School Board: Milford, Kirk Perkins; Millgrove, Brooke German
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.