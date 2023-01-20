ANGOLA — Angola resident Jacob McNeal is getting an even greater taste of acting, a career he is actively trying to pursue.
McNeal recently appeared in a "Chicago Fire" episode.
He appeared in one of NBC's 11-season TV series episodes, and he is expected to appear in "Chicago Med," too.
Acting is McNeal’s passion that he discovered at Trine University when he was 24.
Now, seven years later, he is also working on a short film about Steuben County, weaving the pleasantries of an American small-town life into the existential narratives of Jean-Paul Sartre philosophy and Ingmar Bergan’s aesthetics.
“I've always loved movies,” said McNeal.
McNeal was first exposed to the world of movie making at the age of 10, when he received a camera and editing equipment as his birthday present, and he immediately started to play with it.
By the time he was 19, McNeal’s film making skills were enough to sell them as a promotional and wedding videographer, which he did.
“Nothing that I was very passionate about,” said McNeal. “Stuff that I could get paid for to also kind of incorporate what I love.”
In 2016, at the age of 24, McNeal felt he wanted to try his hand at acting, and he went for an audition for his first play at Trine, and he got a role in “McBeth.” And that was where he discovered he probably had an acting bug.
“I'm crazy enough to love being on a stage in front of a lot of people pretending to be someone else,” said McNeal.
Since his first play at Trine, McNeal had played in “Legally Blonde: The Musical” and other performances at Tibbits Opera House in Coldwater, Michigan and in Branch County Community Theater in Coldwater where he had parts from William Shakespeare “Taming of the Shrew,” as part of their Shakespeare in the Park series.
He also traveled to New York to do some musical gigs, and he also got parts in Broadway musicals, but the performance rehearsals dates coincided with his sister’s wedding.
“I couldn’t miss my sister’s wedding,” said McNeal.
He then returned to Steuben County because his family lived in Hamilton. McNeal married his sweetheart in Auburn broadcasting their wedding ceremony on Facebook, and the couple decided to settle down in Angola as their home base because they had lots of friends living here.
“We really feel at home with our friends and our family,” said McNeal.
COVID-19 pandemic brought a lot of sharp turns to many fates, and McNeal was not an exception. With quarantines theater performing stopped, and McNeal found himself looking for alternative career paths.
Once, when browsing the city of Chicago website, he came across opportunities that led him to cast background on "Chicago Fire."
“I'm hoping Chicago brings some more new experiences and acting challenges,” said McNeal.
His first time on a professional TV made him aware of the amount of work that was needed for TV production, where a three-minute scene required an 11-hour working day.
“So, 11 hours to get two or three minutes of usable recording,” said McNeal.
He said a lot of those 11 hours was waiting, which was the hardest part for him. The overall experience at the same time, said McNeal, was rewarding because it allowed him to be a part of something a lot bigger.
In general, when speaking about his experiences, McNeal said that whether it was a theater play or a TV production he was able to better enjoy the works where he could fully develop the character he was performing.
Being an assistant director for Trine Drama Department directing a spring suspense play at Trine allows him to do just that, as well as his work on his short film about Steuben County where McNeal himself is also starring together with two other actors.
He said his short movie will be most closely related to Bergman’s “Wild Strawberries,” which is a Swedish idiom signifying a hidden gem of a place with personal or sentimental value, which is remarkably true for Steuben County, Indiana.
