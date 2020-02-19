ANGOLA — Cameron Memorial Community Hospital is happy to announce the transfer of Dr. Lynn Faur from Cameron Urgent Care to Cameron Family Medicine. This move will ensure that Cameron patients continue to receive outstanding care from an experienced and well-respected physician.
Faur said she is excited about the opportunity to provide ongoing care to families and individuals in a more personalized setting. She is also pleased to be working exclusively at Cameron Family Medicine’s Fremont office, which gives area patients convenient care close to home.
Faur previously served as the medical director at Cameron Urgent Care. She is a board-certified physician who has been practicing for more than 20 years. She holds degrees from Franklin College and Tulane University and received her medical degree from Indiana University School of Medicine.
Faur will be collaborating with Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner Chrishawna Schieber at the Fremont office.
“I feel very blessed to be able to pursue Family Medicine again while still being a member of the Cameron family,” Faur said. “I have loved my work at Cameron Urgent Care and Occupational Health, but I am excited to be back in family medicine as that’s the initial reason I became a doctor.”
Faur and her husband, TJ, have been married for 28 years. Together they have four kids, twins, Rae and Nicole, Hadyn and TJ. Faur is a member of Auburn Baptist Church, the Academy of Family Practice and the American Board of Family Medicine. When not working, she enjoys hiking, reading mystery novels and spending time with her family.
Faur will be seeing patients Monday through Thursday beginning Feb. 24. Beginning March 2, Fremont’s office hours will change to Mondays from noon to 8 p.m. and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. the remainder of the week. Patients can call 667-5685 to set up an appointment or schedule online through Cameron MyChart.
For more information on Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, visit cameronmch.com or its Facebook page, @CameronHospital.
