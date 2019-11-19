ANGOLA — Angola attorney Craig Benson will present the first in an educational series hosted by the new Angola Antiques Guild tonight at Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County.
Benson will discuss vintage maps at 6:30 p.m. in the upstairs meeting room at the library, 322 S. Wayne St., Angola. Benson collects antiques and has a variety of maps, atlases and plat books at his Angola office. He said he plans to take a sampling to the library and talk about some of the nuances and changes in map making over the years.
His collection includes a framed and glassed wall-sized 1860 U.S. map formerly part of the estate of former Fremont National Bank owner Earl Ford McNaughton. Benson owns a few other pieces from McNaughton’s extensive, now liquidated historical accumulation and continues to collect pieces from auctions and sales.
Benson acquired the first Steuben County surveyor’s records from 1840. The process of marking out the county started with the surveyor going to Fort Wayne and tracing out each township in 1837, said Benson.
He purchased a collection that includes maps of Millgrove and Fremont townships in the 1850s.
“These are the oldest ones that I know of,” he said.
Benson’s county records include plat maps from 1863 on, but none have been discovered from 1924-54. Benson surmises the maps were not made during those times due to economic upheaval in the country.
On the walls and shelves of his office, Benson has records that include an old Indiana Department of Conservation record of Hogback Lake, a map of the lake shore of a part of Chicago and an illustrated 1719 map made in Europe.
Just recently, Benson purchased at an auction a bound 1876 illustrated history of the state of Indiana. Each county is represented with sketches of climatological, geological, political and other aspects of the counties at the time.
Benson’s presentation will be the first in what is expected to be monthly educational sessions hosted by the guild, which is in the process of becoming a nonprofit organization.
“We are just forming a tri-state antiques guild,” said Mary Baker, who operates MJ’s Uptown Antiques, 101 W. Maumee St., Angola.
The purpose of the guild is a summer festival highlighting the vibrant antique market in Angola. The event will be held June 27 on Public Square.
“The guild is the forerunner to the festival,” said Baker. “The guild wants to have an educational component.”
The plan is to offer a workshop or presentation once a month, starting with Benson.
Anyone interested in getting involved in the guild may contact Barb Bryan at 667-0628.
Log In
