ANGOLA — The Steuben County Board of Commissioners put their endorsement behind extension of the county’s hiking and biking trail infrastructure south to the DeKalb County line.
The project would involve trail extension work for 1.1 miles in Angola and 6.4 miles in Steuben County to connect with DeKalb County, traveling from Commons Park along city streets then to Old U.S. 27 to make an eventual connection with DeKalb.
“We will work diligently with the council and any other resources to move this forward,” said Wil Howard, president of the commissioners.
The project is being pursued by the non-profit trail group Steuben County Trails, which was formed in 2019 to promote trails in the community.
“It’s a community effort to do the southern leg of the northern most part of the (Poka-Bache) Trail,” said Jen Sharkey, former county engineer who is working with Steuben County Trails on securing state Next Levels Trails money for the $9.6 million project.
Sharkey said the county would kick in about $1.64 million toward the 80%-20% grant program.
A funding source has not been identified.
Steuben County Trails President John Longenecker said the group would work with other possible funding sources to reduce the cost of local government.
Longenecker said the county was in a unique position because it scores well in the grant process, hitting on six of seven scoring points.
Using the grant program would be an ideal way of completing the project, which envisions one day connecting Pokagon State Park with Ouabache State Park near Bluffton that will create the longest trail in the state. The proposed Poka-Bache trail would be approximately 81 miles, traversing four counties.
“This is the perfect storm for us to finish that trail,” Longenecker said.
Sharkey said the project plan involves design engineering work being done in 2022, right-of-way acquisition in 2023 and construction in 2024.
It is hoped that costs for rights of way will be minimal because the county already owns much of it along Old 27.
Preliminary engineering was done by a Trine University engineering class.
The proposed extension of the trail system in Steuben County had been opposed by at least part of the previous Board of Commissioners due to ongoing maintenance costs.
Later during Monday’s meeting, commissioners approved an agreement with the Angola Parks Department to maintain the northern part of the trail at an annual cost of $18,000. The original agreement had been $10,000, but that increased to $18,000 in 2021.
