Four people arrested
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail on these initial charges following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Wednesday and Thursday.
• Heather L. Bonham, 40, of the 4300 block of North C.R. 300W, arrested at the jail on charges of misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Clinton A. High, 29, of the 4900 block of North C.R. 450W, arrested on Interstate 69 at the 349 mile marker a charge of misdemeanor operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Jennifer N. Richter, 34, of the 1100 block of State Street, Pleasant Lake, arrested in the 100 block of East Gale Street on a charge of felony contempt of court.
• Madison M. Sitts, 22, of Lane 221 Hamilton Lake, arrested in the 2000 block of North Wayne Street on a charge of misdemeanor battery.
