ANGOLA — Seven years ago Glib Osiianenko left Kyiv, Ukraine to attend Trine University in Angola.
Osiianenko shared his perspective of the ongoing war in Ukraine in a Tuesday interview.
“The only way Russia can succeed is to just destroy cities and the civilian infrastructure,” said Osiianenko.
Osiianenko lived his first 25 years in the capital city of Ukraine. He met his wife in Ukraine. His oldest son was born in Ukraine and has a dual citizenship.
The Trine graduate now lives in Fort Wayne with wife and two children. Osiianenko’s mother and father are still in Ukraine. They have fled Kyiv and are safe in the western border.
His wife’s mother and grandmother are in a “very difficult situation,” said Osiianenko.
They are in a shelter on the eastern border. Russia borders Ukraine to the east.
Osiianenko is contemplating returning to Ukraine to aid in protecting his homeland. He is communicating with other Ukrainians living in the United States as well as United States citizens wanting to go support Ukraine.
As Belarus has joined with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Belarus forces are coming in from the northwest and Russian forces are coming in from the north and northeast.
Osiianenko feels the whole world is supporting Ukraine, aside from Russia and Belarus.
“I do not think they will recover from this,” said Osiianenko referencing Russia. “They are basically a terrorist country killing kids and women.”
Osiianenko was asked what he thought was Russia’s justification for the invasion.
“I cannot say what is going on in (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s head. Ukraine is 1,500 years old and has always had problems with Russia,” said Osiianenko.
Ukraine’s nationality can be traced to the kingdom of Kievan Rus, the first East Slavic state. Kievan Rus was during the 9th through the 12th centuries hitting its peak in the middle of the 11th century.
“Russia has always been trying to ban our language and our cultures,” said Osiianenko.
Osiianenko was raised speaking both Ukrainian and Russian as he had family from both countries.
“Russia is like a huge gas station. If the whole world stops supporting them they will fail,” said Osiianenko.
“In barely three days, Russia has become an international outcast because of its invasion of Ukraine, and its leader is finding himself with fewer and fewer foreign friends…” the Associated Press reported.
“Something has happened here. It has cascaded in ways no one could have envisioned three or four days ago,” said Andrew Latham, a professor of international relations at Macalester College and a geopolitics expert. “It’s really a strange, strange thing to be watching.”
“In just the past three days, a flurry of major moves has happened in rapid fire — both sanctions from governments and actions from the alliances, organizations and people that surround them. Together, in many ways they outdo some of the world’s most recent sanctions packages, including those against Iran and North Korea,” the AP reported.
European nations, notably united on the issue, have closed their airspace to Russian planes. The United States took the same action, it was announced by President Joe Biden during his State of the Union speech Tuesday night.
The SWIFT international financial system, which enables billions of dollars in transactions for more than 11,000 banks and other institutions around the world, restricted key Russian banks from its network over the weekend — a potential body blow to Russian finances.
Osiianenko believes a possible outcome for Russia is to separate into different states.
“Russian military personnel are saying they are told they’re just going on training missions,” said Osiianenko. “I don’t know if I believe that. They are going to locations with signs in a different language. I believe this is something they were told to say,” said Osiianenko.
“Russian people have no courage,” said Osiianenko. “After all the causalities, I think Russia will be no more.”
Osiianenko said Russian leaders opposing Putin were assassinated or they were getting paid by Putin-led government agencies to do nothing.
“Putin is lying. Russia is reporting to their citizens that they are doing well and winning. These young Russians are surrendering, trying to flee, or dying. These are someone’s dad or someone’s son,” said Osiianenko.
How is Putin going to explain this to “those mothers who cannot reach their sons?” asked Osiianenko.
We are, “showing the whole world that Russia is not as tough as they want everyone to think. They just have big numbers,” said Osiianenko.
Nonetheless, Putin has rattled his sabre to the world.
Putin warned global communities of “consequences greater than any you have faced in history” over international military interference after he began the invasion of Ukraine. A world fearing a nuclear war is holding off on military intervention for Ukraine.
“There was no reason for the Ukraine invasion. Why do people think Putin will need a reason to start a nuclear war?” asked Osiianenko.
Believing the invasion of Ukraine is history repeating itself, Osiianenko cited World War II and Adolf Hitler. He explained how many nations believed German politicians would somehow be able to control Hitler.
Karl von Wiegand, a Hearst correspondent who was the first American journalist to interview Hitler in 1922, was quoted on saying how he was, “struck by Hitler’s oratorical skills and ability to whip people into a frenzy.”
Forces fighting against a country’s population and military do not do well. Osiianenko referenced both the Vietnam War where Americans were nearly destroyed on Vietnamese soil and the Revolutionary War where the British fell on American soil.
Osiianenko Ukraine’s options are to surrender or win. If they win and Russia retreats he believes Ukraine will push them back and stand on its border.
“We are losing the war on air,” Osiianenko explained he wished NATO would close the sky above Russia.
Women and children are leaving Ukraine for Poland. Poland is making it as easy as possible for Ukrainian refugees.
“They only need to display their Ukrainian papers. Poland is helping us big time. They are aiding our wounded warriors and building field hospitals,” said Osiianenko.
He urged Americans to come to the aid of his counrtymen.
“Donating to Ukraine is not a charity. Ukraine is not a charity; it is an investment you pay with money while we pay with our lives,” said Osiianenko.
Osiianenko shared a link to donate to Ukraine via the Helmets and Armory Vests for European Defenders Facebook page at https://bit.ly/3tnpD1w.
Donations can also be made to Global Giving’s Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund https://bit.ly/3KctPbe.
