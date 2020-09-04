Saturday, Sept. 5
• Steuben County Lakes Council, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 314 W. Maumee St., Angola. 8:30 a.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 8
• Steuben County Commissioners, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 1-4:30 p.m. Drainage board, 10 a.m.
• Steuben Lakes Regional Waste District Board, SLRWD offices, 8119 W. C.R. 150N, Flint, 4 p.m. Pre-agenda meeting.
• Steuben County Board of Aviation Commissioners, Tri-State Steuben County Municipal Airport, 5220 W. U.S. 20, Angola, 5:30 p.m.
• Helmer Regional Sewage District Board, HRSD building, 7620 S. C.R. 969W, Helmer, 5:30 p.m.
• Hudson Town Council, town hall, 115 Parsonage St., Hudson, 6 p.m.
• Fremont Park Board, Fremont Public Library, 1004 W. Toledo St., Fremont, 6 p.m.
• Lake George Regional Sewer District Board, 1040 Angola Road, Coldwater, Michigan, 6:30 p.m.
• Angola Common Council, Angola Training Center, Suite 1B, 306 W. Mill St., Angola, 7 p.m. Board of Public Works and Safety, 6:30 p.m.
• Hamilton Town Council, town hall, 900 S. Wayne St., Hamilton, 7 p.m. Department heads, 6 p.m.
• Steuben County Board of Zoning Appeals, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 9
• Pleasant Township Board, township office, 2150 N. C.R. 200W, Angola, noon.
• Steuben County Soil and Water Conservation District Board, multipurpose room, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 5 p.m. Executive session, 6:15 p.m.
• Steuben County 4-H Board, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 7 p.m. Annual meeting.
Thursday, Sept. 10
• Metropolitan School District of Steuben County Board, McCutchan Administrative Center, 400 S. Martha St., Angola, 4 p.m. Public hearing.
• DeKalb County Central United School District Board, DeKalb High School, 3434 C.R. 427, Waterloo, 6 p.m. Work session.
• Steuben Lakes Regional Waste District Board, SLRWD offices, 8119 W. C.R. 150N, Flint, 6 p.m.
