ASHLEY — Officers with the Ashley-Hudson police department responded to fight Thursday evening, which led to a pursuit.
Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Chapel Lane around 7:30 p.m. Upon arrival officers were greeted at the scene by the alleged victim.
During the course of the investigation, officers developed probable cause to believe that the suspect, Justin Moreno, 30 of Hamilton, committed Level 6 felony domestic battery in the presence of a child, Level 6 felony residential entry and an A misdemeanor for interfering with the reporting of a crime.
A release from the Ashley-Hudson police department said Moreno left the scene prior to officers arrival.
Moreno’s vehicle was located shortly thereafter driving in Fremont. When Fremont officers attempted to perform a traffic stop the driver fled the scene.
The pursuit led police agencies from around Steuben County down Interstate 69 before returning to the Ashley town limits. Moreno’s vehicle was shut down east of Ashley.
Fremont officers then took Moreno into custody as a result of the pursuit, charging him with Level 6 felony resisting law enforcement with a vehicle and C misdemeanor reckless driving.
Ashley-Hudson officers filed their charges with the DeKalb County prosecutor’s office.
Assisting in the chase were Fremont Police Department, Hamilton Police Department, Indiana State Police, Angola Police Department and the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department.
