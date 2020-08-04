ANGOLA — Crystal Church-Stavitzke becomes Easterseals RISE executive director this week.
Chris Stackhouse, who has been executive director since October 2017, resigned.
The change in leadership at Easterseals RISE — which is the result of a merger between RISE and Easterseals Arc of Northeast Indiana — is effective Friday.
“The birth of our second child earlier this year made it very clear to me that my family has to be my priority for now,” Stackhouse said. “I’m fortunate that my circumstances allow me to make this choice to focus on being a dad.”
Stackhouse helped facilitate the merger this year. Easterseals RISE serves disabled people in Steuben and DeKalb counties with employment and skills training as well as housing and transportation.
“Chris’ vision for RISE and openness to collaboration have been vital to the agency’s success,” said Donna Elbrecht, Easterseals Arc CEO and president. “We are sorry to lose him as part of our team but we understand how difficult it can be to balance family life with work life, especially now.”
Church-Stavitzke has been with RISE for more than eight years, currently serving as director of programs.
“My complete confidence in Easterseals Arc and Crystal give me peace of mind, knowing that RISE is in good hands,” Stackhouse said.
Church-Stavitzke brings 20 years of experience in disability services to the role of executive director, as well as deep ties to the Angola community.
“Chris’ commitment to the RISE mission has enabled the agency to evolve and align with the unprecedented quality and leadership of Easterseals Arc,” Church-Stavitzke said. “I view my new role as an opportunity to continue to be a steward of my community and an advocate for the population we serve.”
