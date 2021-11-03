ANGOLA — The Steuben County Health Department is ready to start inoculating children ages 5-11 against COVID-19 starting Thursday.
The county will have received an initial allotment of 300 doses of the vaccine intended for children aged 5-11, said Alicia Walsh, administrator for the Health Department.
The children's vaccine is about one-third the amount of the Pfizer BioNTech dose given to people 12 and older.
It is only the Pfizer vaccine that has been approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for use in younger children. Final approval was made on Tuesday.
"The Health Department is set to receive 300 doses of pediatric COVID-19 vaccine made by Pfizer in the initial shipment from the manufacturer," Walsh said.
Indiana is supposed to receive a total of 200,000 doses of vaccine to serve the 608,840 children in the 5-11 age group, or about 32.8% of that population in the state. It is not known how many children in Steuben County are in that age group.
As of now, the only certain provider of the child vaccine is the Steuben County Health Department. It is expected that the state and county will be working with pediatricians and family physicians to also provide the vaccine.
"I believe the Indiana Department of Health is working with any COVID-19 vaccine provider to ensure all have access to the pediatric vaccine as soon as possible. I do not know if the pharmacies under the federal partnership will be receiving the pediatric version of Pfizer, but it would be a benefit for our community. It would give parents and guardians the most access to the vaccine for those children that qualify," Walsh said.
It is possible that special clinics might be developed in cooperation with local schools, but that has not yet been determined.
"We have started the discussion with potential clinics with school districts, but at this time, we are focusing on ensuring we have clinics available for all individuals, including the 5-11 year-olds, to access," Walsh said.
It is expected that the Health Department is going to be busy administering vaccines for youngsters, so getting an appointment in advance is recommended.
"Appointments are highly recommended because of how busy we are. We are currently open an average of three or four days a week including in the (Steuben) Community Center or as a mobile clinic. The hours change each week as we flex out schedule to squeeze as many hours in as possible," Walsh said.
To create an appointment, people can visit coronavirus.in.gov and click on the "vaccine" button on the middle of the home page to get started or go to ourshot.in.gov. People can also call 2-1-1. People can also call the Health Department at 668-1000, ext. 1500, to make an appointment.
"If someone walks in, it is not a guarantee that we will have a clinic operational to give out a COVID-19 shot," Walsh said.
Pediatric vaccine supplies may be limited initially as shipments arrive on a staggered basis, said information from the Indiana Department of Health. Individuals are encouraged to make an appointment or call ahead to ensure that a site has vaccine available prior to visiting the location. A parent or guardian must provide consent, and children under 16 must be accompanied to the vaccination appointment by an adult.
The pediatric dose of Pfizer is lower than the dosage for ages 12 and older, so parents should ensure they visit a site that carries the pediatric dosage. To find these clinics, ourshot.in.gov beginning Thursday and look for the pin designating sites with pediatric vaccine.
Beginning at 8 a.m. Thursday, parents who wish to schedule an appointment for their child to receive the vaccine can do so at ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211 or (866) 211-9966 for assistance. Please note that 211 cannot make appointments until Thursday.
