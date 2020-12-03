FORT WAYNE — AWS Foundation awarded a $48,000 grant to Easterseals Arc of Northeast Indiana for outreach to young adults with disabilities in Steuben County.
The nonprofit AWS Foundation was founded in 2007 as a separate organization of Anthony Wayne Services, now named Benchmark Human Services. Its purpose is to support those with disabilities.
The grant funding will support the Transitions program of Easterseals RISE in Angola, which serves Steuben and DeKalb counties. The program helps teens and young adults develop skills for independence and workplace success.
Transitions was developed in Fort Wayne to provide fun activities and socialization for younger adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. While it retains opportunities for social time and friends, Transitions has taken on an employment and educational focus, said a news release from Easterseals.
The program uses skill-building curricula such as “Skills to Pay the Bills” in addition to curricula focusing on mental and emotional health. Participants also will be active in the community through tours of workplaces — virtually and in-person — and internships, and through volunteering and socializing. Enrichment activities such as art exploration and music instruction are geared toward providing a well-rounded experience.
Easterseals RISE has partnered with Cahoots Coffee Cafe, 218 W. Maumee St., Angola for Transitions. Easterseals RISE says it hopes to further Cahoots’ mission of “providing a safe space for youth to thrive."
